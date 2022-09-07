5 best Minecraft statue designs in 2022

Building is a big part of Minecraft. Many players simply play the game to build the coolest things they can.

Sometimes, that's a fancy house, an underground bunker, or something else. Building is arguably as important as mining or crafting, and it's just as much fun.

One cool thing many gamers like building is a statue. These can be simple designs of common items or complex constructions of iconic characters. Whichever route Minecraft gamers want to take, here are some of the most fun statues to try out.

Coolest statues Minecraft users need to build right now

5) Super Mario statue

The Nintendo world statue (Image via Mojang)

With the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft came a few things. First, those players got access to exclusive skins like Mario, Yoshi, Peach, and others from the world of Super Mario.

The second thing they got was access to an exclusive Mario map with all the familiar items from the franchise. On this map, an awesome Mario statue is perfectly made.

Statues like this would be difficult to replicate, but any statue of Mario is a fun idea. He's the most iconic character in all video games, so why not replicate him in one of the most popular video games of all time?

4) Sonic the Hedgehog

In that same sense, a Sonic statue would also be a lot of fun. He's a pretty iconic character in his own right and has even had an official Minecraft crossover.

His statue would be a little more challenging to pull off than others, but it would be an impressive build. Blue and red are the primary colors and aren't that difficult to obtain.

Sonic has been around for so long that he has 3D and 2D designs; either can be made into a statue. Naturally, the 3D ones are both a lot more challenging and a lot more impressive.

3) Ho-Oh Pokemon statue

Making a statue of a Pokemon is a lot of fun in Minecraft. They are almost all recognizable creatures and are among the most creative statues users can build.

Any Pokemon will work, such as Pikachu, Charizard, Eevee, and Snorlax, but this Ho-Oh statue is easier to create. It's best to build this in Creative mode since some of the blocks are a little harder to come by.

2) Archer

This statue is simple enough to construct and fits right in with the overall aesthetic of Minecraft. One of the main weapons of the game is a bow, which makes this the perfect statue to make.

It uses common blocks, too, so it doesn't require a lot of gathering. Grey wool, stone blocks, and others are on full display here.

Other simple statues will work well, too. This archer looks like one of the paintings in the game, and other in-game items can be replicated into statues.

1) Allay

The Allay debuted in the 1.19 update and instantly became one of the most recognizable mobs in the game. It's not like any other mob in look and function. What better way to have fun with it than building a statue of it?

The color doesn't match exactly, but it does represent an excellent use for some of the prismarine blocks that otherwise might not be used. The Allay has a simple enough shape that allows this design to be accomplished without much stress.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer