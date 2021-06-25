5 best Minecraft streamer Dream's quotes

Ever since Covid19 began, Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" has gained lots of popularity. He now stands at an amazing 23.4 million subscribers on YouTube, and that number only continues to climb every day.

Ever since his initial start in 2014, he has been providing fans with tons of content. Whether that be through his YouTube videos, streams or even appearing in his friends' content, he's made fans everywhere smile and laugh.

While he is mostly known for his speedrunning content and the Dream SMP, he is also known for providing some silly and inspirational quotes here and there.

Below are 5 of the best quotes from Dream himself!

Minecraft Streamer Dream Quotes

5) A classic...

"C'mere George!"

Dream is known for his manhunt videos, of which he tries to beat Minecraft while 4 of his friends hunt him down at the same time and try to kill him. This quote has become a staple from Minecraft manhunt, although Dream has been known to say it while playing modded Minecraft, where the stakes are much lower.

4) One that gets fans every time

"Boohoo Cracker"

After Mincraft Championship 8, Georgenotfound was seen complaining about one of the events they had just finished. Dream and George end up bickering before Dream says the iconic line, "Loose fair and square, boohoo cracker". Ever since, it's been a staple in the Minecraft community, always making fans laugh whenever they hear it.

3) A very simple inspirational saying

"Why sad? Happy!"

While streaming some laidback Minecraft speedrunning, someone donated to Dream with a simple word - "sad". After seeing it, Dream says the quote, "Why sad? Happy!" in a somewhat encouraging tone. Dream is known to tell his fans uplifting words, and this proves to be a simple, yet impactful statement.

2) A quote for those going through tough times

"You have to persevere. If you're going through something, don't think about the fact that you're going to lose or that you can't take it. Think about the fact that you are going to make it, because you have to push through it, because you will persevere. You will end up being the winner, the champion - you'll end up being happy, you'll end up living out your life and your dreams and your family, and everything. Think about the smiles on your faces, on your friends faces when you persevere, and don't think about the fact that you can't take it at the moment."

This is a rather long quote, but it is necessary. After beating Minecraft on stream, Dream, Georgenotfound and Sapnap are celebrating their win and Dream begins to go off on a rant about how the team persevered in their playing of the game.

A donation then comes in the middle and asks Dream if he has any encouraging words for people going through tough times, to which he responds with this long winded quote!

1) A reminder that liking something does not make you weird!

"Never let someone tell you something you genuinely enjoy is weird. They're the weird ones for caring so much about what you enjoy."

This quote is a good reminder to fans of anything that they should not feel ashamed for liking something. In today's society, it can be easy to feel judged for liking certain things or for not liking certain things.

However, ignoring what people say about your passions can help push that thought away, as well as remembering that people like what they like for a reason. All over different social platforms, this quote from the Minecraft streamer appears very often, as it's much appreciated!

