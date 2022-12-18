5 best Minecraft structures for Enchanted Golden Apples

The Enchanted Golden Apple is the most overpowered food item in Minecraft. Eating one instantly allows the in-game character to gain eight extra hearts and several positive status effects that protect them from various dangers. However, they are quite rare and cannot be crafted.

Enchanted Golden Apples are only found in naturally generated structures in the form of chest loot. Hence, players need to travel far and wide to find different structures with rare food items.

Out of all the naturally generated builds in Minecraft, here are the best places to find Enchanted Golden Apples.

Ancient City, Bastion Remnants, and three other structures to find Enchanted Golden Apples

1) Ancient City

Ancient City is the best place to find Enchanted Golden Apples in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ancient City is arguably the best place to find these food items. It is a brand new structure that was released with 'The Wild Update' in June 2022, and is part of the Deep Dark biome that depicts a ruined underground city with a mysterious history.

Players can find loads of chests spread across many mini structures inside the Ancient City. In a city, there is an 8.4% chance of one or two Enchanted Golden Apples generating in each chest. Since there are numerous chests in a single city, the food item becomes more common.

2) Bastion Remnants

Bastion Remnants are also great for finding Enchanted Golden Apples in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Bastion Remnants is home to all Piglins present in the Nether. The dark structure is filled with Piglins and Piglin Brutes. Moreover, there are several types of Baston Remnants, based on the structure's configuration. Players looking for Enchanted Golden Apples must first track down the treasure chest version of the structure.

This version of the structure will have a chest in the middle, surrounded by lava and magma cube spawners. There is a 6.5% chance of generating one Enchanted Golden Apple in the game.

3) Woodland Mansion

Woodland Mansion has several chests that can generate Enchanted Golden Apples in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Woodland Mansion is another great structure to find Enchanted Golden Apples as each chest here has a 3.1% chance of generating the food item. However, players need to be cautious while exploring the Woodland Mansion as Vindicators and Evokers can easily attack and kill them.

Though Woodland Mansion has the same chance of generating the food item as Dungeons, it has a lot of chests, which eventually increases the chances of finding the required food item.

4) Dungeon

Dungeons are also great to find Enchanted Golden Apples in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Dungeons are among the oldest structures in the game from where players can obtain Enchanted Golden Apples. Dungeons can either generate one or two chests, each having a 3.1% chance of generating the apples. However, players must fight off loads of hostile mobs that will keep generating from the spawner block.

5) Desert Temple

Desert Temple also has a good chance of generating Enchanted Golden Apples in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Desert Temple is one of the oldest structures in the game, offering players several treasures, including the Enchanted Golden Apples. Players entering the structure will not find any chests, but if they dig at the center of the floor design, they will find a deep hope where four chests can be found, each having a 2.6% chance of generating the food item.

Minecraft explorers must be cautious of where they step as the pressure plate in the middle of the hole will activate a TNT trap and explode.

