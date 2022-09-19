5 interesting facts about Woodland Mansions in Minecraft

The Woodland Mansion is a rare structure in Minecraft and is one of the biggest and most dangerous places to visit. Players often try to find and fight in the mansion when they have progressed quite further in the game and are well-versed in combat skills. It is also quite difficult for new players to find them since they are extremely rare.

Mojang introduced these systematically-generated structures in the game with Java Edition's 1.11 update after initially revealing it at MineCon 2016. Woodland Mansions have plenty of dark corners, enough for Overworld mobs to spawn even during the day.

Woodland Mansion holds quite a lot of secrets and interesting facts. Players can spend a lot of time exploring all the rooms and fighting every hostile mob living there. They will also get some of the best loot items from certain hostile mobs that only spawn here.

5 intriguing facts about Woodland Mansions in Minecraft

1) Allays spawn in cell rooms

Allays are brand new mobs that need to be rescued from Woodland Mansions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

With the release of 1.19 The Wild Update, Allays were released as a friendly mob that will help players clear out an area filled with dropped items. However, to get them, players need to rescue them from either a Pillager Outpost or a Woodland Mansion.

They will be imprisoned in cell rooms made up of cobblestone inside the mansion. Though they are present in this particular structure, players must always try to find them in Pillager Outposts simply because it is pretty easy to conquer compared to the Woodland Mansion.

2) Secret rooms

Secret rooms in the Minecraft structure without any openings or doors (Image via Mojang)

Since the Woodland Mansion is massive, players might be unable to find each room on their first attempt. The structure houses secret rooms inside it, but they do not have entrances or doors.

Since some can contain important chest loot, players must always clear out the entire structure before moving on to other things in the game. Remember, not all secret rooms have a treasure; some can be completely empty and useless.

3) Regular Pillagers do not spawn

Regular Pillagers do not spawn in this Minecraft structure (Image via Mojang)

When players first encounter the Illager clan, they will almost always fight against the Pillagers, a type of Illager mob with crossbows and a particular type of skin.

Even though the Woodland Mansion is known as the home to all Illager mobs, a simple Pillager will not spawn in this structure. The only Illager mobs that spawn here are Vindicators and Evokers. Even Ravagers do not spawn here.

4) Cats and chicken statues made of wool

Cat statue inside the Minecraft structure (Image via Mojang)

Apart from all the regular rooms in the Woodland Mansion, there are a few unique ones where players will find statues of a cat or a chicken. These will be completely made up of wool blocks. Witnessing the statues is interesting since they tell us something about the Illagers themselves.

These kinds of statues can only be made if these mobs are loved or even worshiped by someone. However, nothing can be said for sure since Mojang never gave an explanation about them.

5) Always generate in a dark forest

These Minecraft structures only generate in dark forest biomes (Image via Mojang)

Whenever players find the structure, they will notice that a dark forest biome surrounds it. Woodland Mansions always spawn in this particular biome only. However, there might be instances where only a few blocks spawn in the dark forest, and the rest of the structure generates in some other biome adjacent to it.

