5 best Minecraft structures for enchantments

Enchantments in Minecraft can be acquired in many different ways, from using an enchanting table to fishing. It's also possible to loot enchanted books or enchanted equipment from chests found within generated structures in the Overworld, Nether, and End.

Generated structures in Minecraft offer loot based on in-game tables that are coded to dictate the items that can be found within them. These tables are randomly assigned each time a world is generated, which means that players won't find the same items every time they open a loot chest within a given structure. However, certain generated structures are more efficient at providing enchanted items and gear due to their increased loot chances or unique loot tables.

If Minecraft fans are looking for great locations to loot enchanted items and gear, there are certain structures worth keeping in mind.

5 generated structures in Minecraft that are great for looting enchanted items

1) Ancient Cities

In addition to carrying unique items that Minecraft players won't find elsewhere, ancient cities also have pretty nice enchanted items in their chests. Players can find enchanted diamond leggings, damaged enchanted diamond hoes, enchanted golden apples, enchanted iron leggings, and enchantment books within these structures' loot tables.

While some structures certainly have better selections, enchanted books have a pretty solid appearance rate in particular. In Minecraft: Java Edition, enchanted books can be found 23.2% of the time, and their appearance rates jump up to 35.9% in Bedrock Edition.

2) Strongholds

While they don't offer enchanted gear like tools or weapons/armor like some generated structures, Minecraft's strongholds are fantastic for finding enchanted books.

Thanks to the fact that strongholds possess several rooms with loot chests, players can find multiple enchanted books in one visit. This is particularly true within stronghold libraries, where players can find enchanted books with a 67.8% probability in Java Edition and a 72.9% chance in Bedrock Edition.

While other loot chests within strongholds don't have a particularly high chance of finding enchanted books, the sheer volume of chests within these structures can sometimes work out in a player's favor.

3) Ruined Nether Portals

Dotting the surface of the Overworld and the Nether, ruined portals come with a single loot chest in most situations. Though they don't offer the best enchanted gear in Minecraft, they do offer enchanted golden weapons, armor, and tools as well as enchanted golden apples. Sure, gold gear isn't the best when it comes to efficiency or durability, but enchanted golden gear can still be valuable.

This is especially relevant when players are starting a new game in a world with no gear or items, as a well-looted ruined portal can provide them with a significant advantage and set them up for a successful start.

4) End Cities

Despite being fairly dangerous and taking quite a while to get to, the cities that dot the islands of the End can still offer some excellent enchanted loot. Minecraft players can find pickaxes, shovels, swords, and full sets of armor that are enchanted. Even better, these gear sets can be made of either iron or diamond.

The main downside to end cities is that they don't have enchanted books in their loot tables, but if players find enchanted diamond gear instead, then they may be willing to overlook the lack of books.

5) Villages

When it comes to snagging enchanted gear in Minecraft, villages can be one of the best ways to do so. While they don't offer enchanted gear in their chests, players can find quality materials to make their tools. Then, thanks to the ability to trade with librarian villagers, it's possible to use emeralds and standard books to trade for a large number of enchanted books.

Granted, the enchanted books are randomized when it comes to a specific librarian villager's inventory. However, thanks to the methods players can use to farm emeralds and raw materials, trading for a large number of enchanted books can be quite easy.

In addition to being a haven for trading in Minecraft, villages are relatively safe compared to nearly every other generated structure in the game. It's part of the reason why villager trading halls are such popular builds among the community, and not needing to battle hostile mobs is a huge plus when players are just starting out.

