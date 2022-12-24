5 best Minecraft structures for survival base

Minecraft has several naturally generating structures that players can explore. Their purpose is to enhance the game's world and encourage gamers to travel far and wide searching for all kinds of blocks and loot. Though most players build their first survival base from scratch in a safe biome, they can take the naturally generated structures and convert them into bases as well.

Some of those constructions are extremely massive, while others have useful mobs that can help players in obtaining valuable items. One of the best parts of converting a pre-existing structure is that gamers don't need to build anything from scratch. With that in mind, here are some of the best ones that can be converted into safe survival bases.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other structures that could be used as a survival base.

5 brilliant Minecraft structures that can be converted into survival bases

1) Village

Villages are best for creating a survival base in Minecraft due to the resources they offer (Image via Mojang)

A Village is a great structure for creating a simple and safe survival base in the game. It can offer peace, safety, and useful resources. Villages have Iron Golems for protection, Villagers for useful resources, and a generally pleasant environment. Players can either create their own house inside the Village or even live in one of the Villagers' houses.

2) Ocean Monument

Thousands of players have converted Ocean Monuments into survival bases in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Ocean Monument is one of the best structures to modify. Thousands of players have converted the underwater pyramids into survival bases or farms. It is the biggest underwater structure and is filled with Guardians and Elder Guardians. Once players defeat hostile mobs and drain water from it, the Ocean Monument can act as a peaceful haven in the middle of the ocean.

3) Desert Temple

Desert Temples can be converted into small but cozy survival bases in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though desert biomes are not the best for survival, players might need a safe area, even in hot and barren regions. Desert Temples are fairly empty and small structures that can be converted into survival bases. After players loot and deactivate the TNT trap in these structures, they can create an emergency shelter inside them. However, gamers might need to expand the structures due to their small size.

4) Woodland Mansion

Woodland Mansion needs to be properly renovated to prevent hostile mobs from spawning in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Woodland Mansion is one of the biggest structures in the Overworld that can be completely converted into a survival base. If players strategically spawn-proof every single room, they can prevent native hostile mobs like Vindicator and Evokers from spawning.

Moreover, it has loads of areas that can be used for several purposes. The Woodland Mansion is also surrounded by a lush dark forest, which ensures enough resources for players.

5) End City

One of the End Cities can act as a survival base and storage location for other End City loots in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Although players rarely live in the End realm, they can create a massive survival base inside one of the End Cities. These are the only naturally generating structures in the game's third dimension. One of them can act as a survival base for players where they can store all the items they loot from other End Cities. Moreover, it can also host a Shulker or Enderman farm.

