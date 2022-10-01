5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for villages in October 2022

Villages are some of the best structures in all of Minecraft. They provide players with food, shelter, iron, tools, weapons, and more. Additionally, villager trading gives players access to powerful things, such as mending books, emeralds, and diamond gear.
Detailed below are five amazing Minecraft 1.19 seeds for quick access to villages, allowing players to make the most of these incredible structures as soon as possible.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The seeds listed below are for the Java edition of Minecraft 1.19.
Mushroom Island Spawn (2646269679380330260) and 4 other great Minecraft 1.19 seeds for quick access to villages
1) Mushroom Island Spawn
The seed is: 2646269679380330260
- Village: 368, 400
- Village: -240, 1472
- Village: -192, 1712
- Village: 1456, 1168
- Village: 1488, 864
- Stronghold: 2068, -860
- Ancient City: 2024, 824
- Ancient City: 2136, 520
- Ancient City: 2360, 200
- Ancient City: 2344, 920
- Woodland Mansion: -4984, 1736
- Witch Hut: 2696, -1416
This Minecraft seed spawns players on the coast of a moderately sized ocean. This ocean contains two large mushroom islands, great for a coop server where each player can have their own island.
To the north of spawn, players will find jungles, birch forests, forests, and plains. To the south, they will come across forests, jungles, and savannahs.
Mushroom biomes, with swamps, plains, and sunflower plains biomes, can be found to the east of spawn. Meanwhile, savannah, jungles, bamboo jungles, dark oak forests, and mountains are located to the west.
There are villages in a few different directions from spawn, all of which are full of great potential loot. There is also a stronghold on the edge of a nearby dark oak forest, along with a woodland mansion across the spawn sea.
2) Quad Spawn Villages
The seed is: 2279531341165208797
- Village: 240, 304
- Village: -416, 0
- Village: 256, 672
- Village: -448, -384
- Village: -464, -912
- Witch Hut: 216, -1208
- Ancient City: 936, 600
- Ancient City: 1192, 552
- Ancient City: 1304, 40
- Ancient City: 1352, -184
- Stronghold: -1564, -1100
This seed places Minecraft players in a savannah biome. To the north, players will find a mixture of mangrove swamps, regular swamps, dark oak forests, and jungles. To the west, they will encounter plains, jungles, and savannah.
Forests, jungles, and plains are located to the south of spawn. Meanwhile, a huge frozen mountain range, along with other frozen biomes, can be found to the east.
Upon spawning, players will face a ruined portal. They can get some initial loot, including golden carrots and armor, in this structure.
Five villages are also quickly accessible from spawn. Additionally, a witch hut is located to the north, where players can make a witch farm. To the west, underneath the massive mountain range, players will find almost a dozen ancient cities.
3) Spawn Villages and Woodland Mansion
The seed is: -8200926520014575443
- Village: -768, -160
- Village: -1056, 64
- Village: -1312, 208
- Village: -2080, 288
- Pillager Outpost: -2336, 208
- Ancient City: -328, -648
- Ancient City: -584, -1096
- Stronghold: -604, -1692
- Woodland Mansion: -1928, -840
- Desert Temple: 552, -680
This Minecraft seed spawns players on the edge of a dark oak forest, old growth birch forests, and oak forests.
To the north, players will find forests and jungles. To the east, they will come across deserts, savannahs, and oceans. Plains, forests, and taiga are located to the west of spawn, while a small inland sea and some frozen biomes can be found in the south.
This seed has a few different villages close to spawn. In these villages, players can get iron tools, weapons, and armor, as well as enough food to last for quite a while. There is also a desert temple nearby that players can get loot from.
In terms of hostile structures, players can find a woodland mansion nearby, across an inland sea, as well as multiple ancient cities.
4) Villagers and Pillagers
The seed is: -4629739597526659093
- Village: -448, -272
- Village: 160, 944
- Village: 160, 1392
- Village: 560, -464
- Village: -1056, -784
- Village: -160, -1488
- Village: -1248, -896
- Pillager Outpost: 32, -944
- Pillager Outpost: -352, -1232
- Pillager Outpost: -848, -1008
- Witch Hut: -168, 696
- Witch Hut: 360, -1368
- Witch Hut: 1672, -1160
- Ancient City: -1816, -1336
- Stronghold: 1460, -620
This seed spawns Minecraft players on the coast of an inland sea. To the north, players will find mangrove swamps, regular swamps, savannahs, and plains. To the west, players will encounter jungles, forests, and dark oak forests.
An ocean and some swamps lie to the east of spawn. Across the ocean to the south, players will find more swamps, jungles, plains, forests, and dark oak forests.
This seed has a plethora of villages, where players can get food and gear. Additionally, there are several pillager outposts near spawn that players can loot, along with several witch huts that they can make great automated farms around.
5) Double Spawn Villages
The seed is: 8652178905603404221
- Village: 96, 112
- Village: -224, 128
- Village: 544, 400
- Village: -384, -512
- Village: -272, -688
- Village: 48, -928
- Ancient City: 8, 152
- Pillager Outpost: 1056, 832
- Pillager Outpost: 1056, 1248
- Basement Igloo: 1608, -280
- Witch Hut: 2104, 344
This Minecraft seed spawns players in a meadow biome, surrounded by forests and taiga.
To the north, players will find plains biomes and snowy plains. To the south, they will find mountains, taiga, and more forests.
Mountains, old growth taigas, snowy plains, and ice spikes biomes can be found to the west of spawn. Meanwhile, taigas, forests, plains, and a small swamp lies to the east.
Immediately next to spawn are two different villages and an ancient city underneath them. To the east, players can find pillager outposts, a witch hut, and a basement igloo. These structures will give players plenty of loot to jumpstart the early game.
