5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for villages in October 2022

Villages are some of the best structures in all of Minecraft. They provide players with food, shelter, iron, tools, weapons, and more. Additionally, villager trading gives players access to powerful things, such as mending books, emeralds, and diamond gear.

Detailed below are five amazing Minecraft 1.19 seeds for quick access to villages, allowing players to make the most of these incredible structures as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The seeds listed below are for the Java edition of Minecraft 1.19.

Mushroom Island Spawn (2646269679380330260) and 4 other great Minecraft 1.19 seeds for quick access to villages

1) Mushroom Island Spawn

One of the mushroom islands found in the spawn sea (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2646269679380330260

Village: 368, 400

Village: -240, 1472

Village: -192, 1712

Village: 1456, 1168

Village: 1488, 864

Stronghold: 2068, -860

Ancient City: 2024, 824

Ancient City: 2136, 520

Ancient City: 2360, 200

Ancient City: 2344, 920

Woodland Mansion: -4984, 1736

Witch Hut: 2696, -1416

This Minecraft seed spawns players on the coast of a moderately sized ocean. This ocean contains two large mushroom islands, great for a coop server where each player can have their own island.

To the north of spawn, players will find jungles, birch forests, forests, and plains. To the south, they will come across forests, jungles, and savannahs.

Mushroom biomes, with swamps, plains, and sunflower plains biomes, can be found to the east of spawn. Meanwhile, savannah, jungles, bamboo jungles, dark oak forests, and mountains are located to the west.

There are villages in a few different directions from spawn, all of which are full of great potential loot. There is also a stronghold on the edge of a nearby dark oak forest, along with a woodland mansion across the spawn sea.

2) Quad Spawn Villages

The ruined portal found at the spawn of this seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2279531341165208797

Village: 240, 304

Village: -416, 0

Village: 256, 672

Village: -448, -384

Village: -464, -912

Witch Hut: 216, -1208

Ancient City: 936, 600

Ancient City: 1192, 552

Ancient City: 1304, 40

Ancient City: 1352, -184

Stronghold: -1564, -1100

This seed places Minecraft players in a savannah biome. To the north, players will find a mixture of mangrove swamps, regular swamps, dark oak forests, and jungles. To the west, they will encounter plains, jungles, and savannah.

Forests, jungles, and plains are located to the south of spawn. Meanwhile, a huge frozen mountain range, along with other frozen biomes, can be found to the east.

Upon spawning, players will face a ruined portal. They can get some initial loot, including golden carrots and armor, in this structure.

Five villages are also quickly accessible from spawn. Additionally, a witch hut is located to the north, where players can make a witch farm. To the west, underneath the massive mountain range, players will find almost a dozen ancient cities.

3) Spawn Villages and Woodland Mansion

A half-buried temple found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -8200926520014575443

Village: -768, -160

Village: -1056, 64

Village: -1312, 208

Village: -2080, 288

Pillager Outpost: -2336, 208

Ancient City: -328, -648

Ancient City: -584, -1096

Stronghold: -604, -1692

Woodland Mansion: -1928, -840

Desert Temple: 552, -680

This Minecraft seed spawns players on the edge of a dark oak forest, old growth birch forests, and oak forests.

To the north, players will find forests and jungles. To the east, they will come across deserts, savannahs, and oceans. Plains, forests, and taiga are located to the west of spawn, while a small inland sea and some frozen biomes can be found in the south.

This seed has a few different villages close to spawn. In these villages, players can get iron tools, weapons, and armor, as well as enough food to last for quite a while. There is also a desert temple nearby that players can get loot from.

In terms of hostile structures, players can find a woodland mansion nearby, across an inland sea, as well as multiple ancient cities.

4) Villagers and Pillagers

A pillager outpost in front of the rising sun (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4629739597526659093

Village: -448, -272

Village: 160, 944

Village: 160, 1392

Village: 560, -464

Village: -1056, -784

Village: -160, -1488

Village: -1248, -896

Pillager Outpost: 32, -944

Pillager Outpost: -352, -1232

Pillager Outpost: -848, -1008

Witch Hut: -168, 696

Witch Hut: 360, -1368

Witch Hut: 1672, -1160

Ancient City: -1816, -1336

Stronghold: 1460, -620

This seed spawns Minecraft players on the coast of an inland sea. To the north, players will find mangrove swamps, regular swamps, savannahs, and plains. To the west, players will encounter jungles, forests, and dark oak forests.

An ocean and some swamps lie to the east of spawn. Across the ocean to the south, players will find more swamps, jungles, plains, forests, and dark oak forests.

This seed has a plethora of villages, where players can get food and gear. Additionally, there are several pillager outposts near spawn that players can loot, along with several witch huts that they can make great automated farms around.

5) Double Spawn Villages

The double villages found right at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 8652178905603404221

Village: 96, 112

Village: -224, 128

Village: 544, 400

Village: -384, -512

Village: -272, -688

Village: 48, -928

Ancient City: 8, 152

Pillager Outpost: 1056, 832

Pillager Outpost: 1056, 1248

Basement Igloo: 1608, -280

Witch Hut: 2104, 344

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a meadow biome, surrounded by forests and taiga.

To the north, players will find plains biomes and snowy plains. To the south, they will find mountains, taiga, and more forests.

Mountains, old growth taigas, snowy plains, and ice spikes biomes can be found to the west of spawn. Meanwhile, taigas, forests, plains, and a small swamp lies to the east.

Immediately next to spawn are two different villages and an ancient city underneath them. To the east, players can find pillager outposts, a witch hut, and a basement igloo. These structures will give players plenty of loot to jumpstart the early game.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far