5 best Minecraft tips to avoid getting lost in the Nether

The Nether is a dangerous place in Minecraft. The hellish place is filled with mysterious creatures and lava, making it haunting for most players. Along with this, irregular terrain generation makes it harder to travel and explore the realm. The last thing a player would want is to get lost and stuck in the Nether.

Since exploration is one of the main aspects of the game, players must also be careful when marking or remembering important locations. This will not only help them reach a destination quickly, but prevent them from getting lost in the near-endless world of the game.

Top 5 Minecraft tips to avoid getting lost in the Nether

1) Place torches

Place torches at regular intervals in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the simplest ways to prevent getting lost in the Nether, or in any other realm, is by placing torches at regular intervals. Since torches do not naturally generate in a world or cannot be placed by any mob, it becomes a perfect indicator that the player has been through a certain area before.

Players can simply craft loads of torches and keep placing them after a few blocks. When returning to a Nether portal or a safe place, they can easily back track their footsteps by looking at the torches.

2) Place non-Nether blocks

Place non-Nether blocks to create a broken trail in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to placing torches, players can also place any block at regular intervals to create a broken trail. These blocks should not be from the Nether since they need to stand out for players to easily spot. The best block to use is the cobblestone as players will probably have loads of them.

Players can simply observe the broken trail made by the blocks and backtrack their way to safety.

3) Travel on X and Z axes only

Try to travel on the X or Z axes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Many players are cautious right from the beginning and do not wander randomly in the Nether, instead they stick to the X or Z axes to explore all the structures and biomes. This is good practice since they will never stray away from their path. Players can simply choose an axis and keep walking on it.

If a lava lake or solid terrain comes up, they can bridge over or mine through it respectively. Even if players need to change their axis, they can do so by making 90 degree turns in order to stay on the axes.

4) Note all the coordinates

Note the coordinates of all the important locations in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the best ways to know exactly where important destinations are. Noting the coordinates of Nether portals, structures, and other points of interest is not only beneficial in the Nether realm, but in all other realms as well.

Players can simply toggle the coordinates from the settings in Bedrock Edition, or press the 'F3' button in Java Edition to look at the coordinates. Coordinates to important locations can then be noted down on a pad or in a notes app.

5) Building pathways or tunnels

Create a pathway or tunnel to stay protected in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is also a common way to travel in the Nether, where players create custom pathways or tunnels anywhere they go. This not only prevents them from getting lost, but can protect them from any hostile mobs.

These pathways and tunnels must be made from strong blocks so that ghast fireballs do not destroy them. The only downside is that creating these pathways or tunnels will cost a lot of resources and time.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There can be other ways to avoid getting lost in the Nether.

