5 best Minecraft TNT mods in 2022

TNT is one of the most dangerous yet useful blocks in Minecraft. As the name implies, it can blow up after being ignited, destroying blocks and hurting any entity in the process.

Players have used the block in many ways over the years. However, if they are bored of the regular TNT, there are loads of mods related to explosives made by thousands of modders in the community.

A regular TNT can be made to go off by igniting it using flint and steel or shooting it with an arrow on fire. It has fixed physics and features depending on the varying conditions of the world. If players want to create bigger explosions or even craft bizarre and unique TNTs, they can check out these mods.

All these mods are available on the CurseForge website.

Top 5 interesting Minecraft mods for TNT players can try in 2022

5) TNT Foods Mod

This is one of the most bizarre and fun mods for TNT blocks. After players install it in their game, they will be able to craft explosive food items. To make one, gamers have to surround the food item with TNT blocks on a crafting table. Once crafted, the item will explode if a player eats it.

This is a brilliant mod for multiplayer servers where it can be used for pranking someone. Players can apply TNT to food items like apples, baked potatoes, bread, carrot, steak, etc.

4) Throwable Explosives

In the vanilla version of the title, if players want to create some sort of TNT canon, they have to build complex redstone contraptions. However, if gamers install this particular mod, they will be able to throw an ignited TNT with their hands.

Once Throwable Explosives is installed, all one has to do is keep the TNT block in their main hand and flint and steel in their off-hand. Finally, when they right-click on their mouse, an ignited TNT will fly towards the direction they're facing.

3) TNT Breaks Bedrock

There are a few blocks in the game that cannot be broken by a TNT. One of them is bedrock, which is present in the Overworld and Nether realms. Though players can create a redstone contraption to remove a block of bedrock, this mod allows them to easily break it with a normal TNT. This is extremely helpful for beginners who do not have much knowledge of redstone and simply want to access the Nether roof.

One thing to note is that TNT Breaks Bedrock will only enable TNT to break the bedrock and not any other unbreakable blocks.

2) Lucky TNT Mod

The vanilla version of the game only has one type of TNT that can cause a fixed amount of damage to terrain and entities. Hence, if players want a plethora of new and exciting TNT blocks and items to play with, the Lucky TNT Mod is arguably the best one out there. It adds over two hundred TNT blocks and items with all kinds of special effects and strengths.

1) Extra TNT

Since the regular TNT block has a fixed explosion radius and strength, players often use several of them if they want to create a bigger blast. Luckily, there is a way to avoid this. The final mod on this list adds new kinds of TNT blocks with different explosion radiuses and strengths. Some of them are strong enough to nuke an entire biome at once.

