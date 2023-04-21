5 best Minecraft train builds

If you're a fan of Minecraft and have a hankering to build something that goes fast, then you are in luck. Trains happen to be one of the most popular modes of transportation both in the real world and the virtual. Efficient and fun, they promise a smooth journey nine times out of ten.

Many different types of trains can be built in Minecraft. Tons of players make builds every day and show off their designs online. Here are some great examples of what one can achieve by combining two very cool objects together: trains and video games!

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 Minecraft train builds that are truly epic

1) Realistic Subway Metro

The Realistic Subway Metro is a detailed subway train with multiple carriages. It has a driver's cabin and multiple passenger cabins that can be entered by opening the doors on both sides of each carriage. A station is included in the build as well.

This is one of the easiest and least time-consuming builds on our list. The metro train, which appears sleek and modern, would be an excellent addition to any roleplay server because you can pretend to travel the world in it. The tutorial was made by Minecraft YouTuber ManDooMiN.

2) E6 Series Shinkansen Bullet Train

The E6 Series Shinkansen Bullet Train is a Japanese high-speed train made by Hitachi, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Nippon Sharyo. It is one of the fastest trains in the world with a top speed of 320 km/h (200 mph).

The Minecraft recreation can be attributed to a YouTuber named CraftyFoxeMC. These types of builds are becoming quite popular since players are now attempting to create unique structures in the game. The E6 Series Shinkansen Bullet Train can be showcased on any building server due to its sheer size and sophisticated appearance.

3) Union Pacific Big Boy 4014 Steam Locomotive

The Union Pacific Big Boy 4014 Steam Locomotive, built in 1941, can be found at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento, California. As the largest steam locomotive ever designed, The Big Boy could haul freight on long-distance routes where fast acceleration and high top speeds were required. It has 8 driving wheels and weighs 1,200 tons (1 million pounds).

The Minecraft build honors The Big Boy's legacy and is an excellent choice for anyone who loves trains. The tutorial was made by YouTuber Toaster.

4) Hogwarts Express Steam Train

Hogwarts Express, which takes Harry Potter from London to Hogwarts, is one of the most famous trains in popular culture. The steam locomotive popularized by J.K. Rowling took after the Great Western Railway Class 4900 pannier tanks in the movie adaptations of Harry Potter.

YouTuber CraftyFoxeMC was inspired by British film studio Warner Bros.' visual interpretation of the iconic train and created this iconic Minecraft build.

5) Steam Locomotive and Passenger Car

The Steam Locomotive and Passenger Car is a unique and beautiful train you would expect to see in Cyberpunk, but this time around it was built in Minecraft using various types of stone and a few random resources along the way.

This build can take some time, so if you're not an experienced builder, you may find this project rather tough. However, you should give it a try following YouTuber Freedom's tutorial as the end result is truly amazing.

