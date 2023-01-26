5 best Minecraft truck builds

If you’re a Minecraft lover, you’ve seen some imaginative buildings. And if you’re anything like me, those works of art have motivated you to do something even better. But what builds are some of the most unique and captivating?

Trucks are one of the most popular vehicles; as a result, they’re a smart build option within the game. There are many possibilities for different Truck builds in Minecraft; this article will highlight five special builds superior to the rest.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

2018 Ford F-150 and 4 other extremely delightful Truck builds in Minecraft

1) Walmart Semi Truck

This one should be your go-to if you’re looking to build a super-detailed truck. The Walmart Semi Truck was built by YouTuber CraftyFoxeMC and is based on the real-life semi used at Walmart distribution centers. The Truck comes with everything you would expect from a big rig.

The next thing you need to know about this build is that it was created to scale with other vehicles in Minecraft. So if you want to make it seem like you’re driving around in style with this fantastic creation, we suggest building some other cars that are also scaled down for compatibility (and because who doesn’t love playing with toy cars?).

2) Log Truck

The log truck is one of the most incredible vehicles to build within Minecraft. This full-sized Truck transports logs and other materials, depending on its design. Log trucks can also transport goods in general, as long as they are flat and easy to load. For example, this vehicle may move bags of gravel from one place to another or even pick up shoes from a factory.

In real life, log trucks transport logs from forests (or mines) into processing centers, cutting them into smaller pieces for people’s homes or businesses. Players can use a popular vehicles mod and a truck like this on a roleplaying server. The Minecraft YouTuber NewFreedomMC made this incredible video.

3) Food Truck

The Food Truck is one of the most popular and creative Minecraft builds. The food served here can be anything you want, so a traditional American fare: burgers and fries, hot dogs and soda pop, or even a taco truck full of your favorite Latin American meals!

This specific build hosts a cake and is mainly used for desserts, which can be seen from its pink design. This incredible design was made by the extremely popular Minecraft YouTuber and builder HALNY.

4) Heavy Dump Truck

If you want to build a truck that can haul a lot of weight, then the Heavy Dump Truck is what you’re looking for. This dump truck may be significant in size but also has a large payload capacity. It’s perfect for transporting all kinds of materials, such as gravel, sand, and stone, from one location to another without hassle!

The best thing about this model is its simple design which makes it easy to build using only basic building materials such as snow blocks and wood planks. The instructions above, made by the YouTuber CraftyFoxeMC, should help you create your version.

5) 2018 Ford F-150

The 2018 Ford F-150 is one of the best models of trucks in a long line of trucks from this automaker, and it has been given some upgrades that make it more potent than ever before. It’s also got a lot of features that make it more comfortable for you to drive.

In Minecraft, this build is typically used as a design for people making larger builds like cities or small towns. Players should try out this build on builder servers where they can build and allow others to help alongside them or critique them.

