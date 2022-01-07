5 best Minecraft underground houses for starters

Every Minecraft player finds passion and purpose in building. Minecraft gives players the freedom to build whatever they want within the confines of the resources available to them. Among the millions of players within the Minecraft community, each one has a unique build design in mind.

Beginners might go for a small shack or a panic shelter made of dirt or cobblestone, while veterans might attempt more complicated builds such as castles, windmills, or underground bases.

While building on the surface of the Overworld is preferred by most Minecrafters, many tend to showcase their creativity and build underground. These can refer to bases with underground entrances or even bases built inside caverns.

Underground bases give a sense of secrecy and comfort. This article will showcase some of the best underground bases for beginners.

Top 5 underground bases for beginners in Minecraft

5) Starter cave base

This Minecraft build is based around a small cottage made out of wooden planks, stripped logs and stone. It includes windows made out of trapdoors and glass and lanterns for lighting.

The exterior of the base is covered in vegetation, including azalea trees, grass, and dirt blocks. The base has two floors and lies close to a huge dripstone cave.

4) Underground starter base

This base has its entrance situated on the surface of the Overworld and is primarily built out of birch planks. A set of stairs can be seen leading down into the core of the base.

The ceiling is made out of glass to represent a skylight. The exterior has a small farm and a small clearing. The build is situated inside a forest biome.

3) Cross-shaped underground base

As the name suggests, this base is designed in the shape of a cross. Two entrances can be seen on opposite sides of the base, going downstairs. Birchwood planks and glass are the most used resources for this build.

The exterior includes a wheat farm, a sugarcane farm, some hay bales, and plenty of trees.

2) Semi-underground starter base

This base has its roof partially sticking out of the Overworld’s surface. The interior, however, is entirely underground. Basic amenities like a crafting table, furnaces, a bed, lanterns, and a jukebox can be found inside the base. The exterior consists of a staircase leading down into the core of the base and a small farm on the roof.

1). Cozy and simple underground base

This small base design in Minecraft consists of a partially open roof with two staircases leading down into the core of the base. The interior has a small pool in the middle and basic blocks and items like chests, furnaces, a bed, a crafting table, etc. A small farm can be seen on the roof.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

