5 best Minecraft underwater build ideas for beginners 

There are plenty of upsides to underwater builds in Minecraft. They're isolated and unique and allow players to enjoy the bounties of the sea, lakes, and rivers. However, such builds have a downside, as diving into water risks death from losing breath.

Building underwater can be a reasonably daunting task when starting in Minecraft. In addition to the resource requirements, building underwater is risky since players tend to have to come up for air.

While there are tricks to address this, newer players may not be privy to them immediately. To address this, starting small with basic underwater builds is advisable before expanding on capabilities.

Underwater Minecraft builds seem more daunting than they are

1) Underwater Mountain House

This home build faces the bounty of the sea but is much safer to build (Image via Zaypixel/YouTube)

It isn't uncommon for mountains to be large enough to plunge into the water depths, but this works as an opportunity for Minecraft players. Players can burrow into the deep base of an underwater mountain without ever touching the water, as seen in this build by Zaypixel.

The build hollows out the bottom of a mountain and is converted into a home with a large glass window to look out into the ocean in all its splendor.

This build is safe, secure, and particularly isolated thanks to the underwater location and resolute mountain

2) Starter Underwater Home

This shelter provides an easy entry and exit way, so players don't need to swim (Image via Folli/YouTube)

Part of the difficulty with creating underwater builds in Minecraft is the nature of the water. If a player spends too long in the depths while building, they'll begin to take suffocation damage.

Fortunately, this build begins on the water's surface thanks to an entrance shaft leading into the structure. Once you complete the build, the entrance shaft can be a refuge from suffocation.

This creation consists almost entirely of wood and is only one room in size, making it a quick project to complete.

3) Underwater Glass Home

It may not be sturdy, but this glass home provides an excellent view (Image via Random Steve Guy/YouTube)

Glass is easy to access in Minecraft thanks to the abundant sand in beach and desert biomes. It may not be durable, but glass provides excellent vision and creates excellent underwater builds like this. Using this build, players should have a great view into the surrounding waters, complete with underwater creatures.

The toughest blocks to source in this build are the magma and glowstone, but they can be substituted to continue providing a source of light and keep the build safe from aquatic dangers like Drowned Zombies.

4) Underwater Swamp Base

This sunken base keeps a nice appearance in an otherwise murky biome (Image via Archelaus/YouTube)

Just because a Minecraft build is underwater doesn't necessarily mean it has to be in the ocean. Players can visit lakes, rivers, or even well-flooded swamps to site their creations. This build by Archelaus is an excellent example, and it's made of elementary materials such as wood and stone bricks. Sourcing iron to create the lanterns can be trickier, but you can always substitute them with torches or glowstone if needed.

The lily pads on the water's surface give this build an excellent aesthetic touch. Perhaps a nearby frog might even stop over for a visit.

5) Stone Brick Water Elevator Home

Stone bricks are easy to source, making this build a quicker project to finish than it may appear to be (Image via TheNeoCubest/YouTube)

Creating an underwater build is tricky in Minecraft due to the required resources, especially for large-scale projects. However, the burden can be alleviated substantially by utilizing easy-to-find materials like stone bricks. This philosophy finds its way into this Minecraft build by TheNeoCubest, which has it's exterior constructed almost entirely of stone bricks and glass.

The build utilizes a glass shaft that feeds into the main structure, which consists of glass and stone brick. This allows Minecraft players to easily access the shelter from the surface and keep themselves safe from the dangers of the depths.

