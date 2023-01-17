5 best Minecraft village seeds in January 2023

Villages are incredibly helpful in Minecraft. They offer the ability to trade for items and provide easy crops/materials to collect. However, randomized worlds can sometimes place players pretty far from villages.

Fortunately, by using a specific world seed in world creation, players can utilize worlds that have quick access to villages or those that offer plenty to visit.

Seeds vary on occasion, depending on whether they're used in Java or Bedrock Edition. Whatever the case may be, there is a virtually endless collection of world seeds for players to utilize to find villages quickly and easily.

As of January 2023, the Minecraft community has offered up even more great seeds to help players in their village hunt.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Use these awesome seeds to quickly and easily find Minecraft villages in January 2023

1) -3977013309128066006 (Java 1.19.3)

This seed offers a great variety of desert villages to utilize (Image via Mojang)

Not everyone loves deserts or desert villages. However, if Minecraft players don't mind having desert villages to check out, this seed offers them in bunches all around the spawn point.

Immediately upon spawning, players will find a desert village directly in front of them. There are also villages at (X: -192, Z: 224), (X: -256, Z: -416), and (X: 64, Z: -480). Some of them have nice upsides, like ruined portals and desert pyramids. Players can also find a pillager outpost at (X: -368, Z: -240), complete with a pyramid.

2) -6083634614414426117 (Java 1.19.3)

Savannah villages abound in this Minecraft seed (Image via Mojang)

In addition to having multiple savannah villages near spawn, this Minecraft seed tacks on extra structures in nearly every village in the starting savannah biome. This should provide ample opportunities to get started in survival. It also offers plenty of structures to explore once a player is better established and has some gear and enchantments to assist them in exploration and combat.

The closest village can be found at (X: 192, Z: 48), but that's only the beginning. The villages at (X: 192, Z: -400) and (X: 912, Z: 224) have nearby ruined portals. Meanwhile, those at (X: 672, Z: -192) and (X: 304, Z: 544) have nearby ancient cities buried underground. Lastly, one village at (X: -432, Z: -496) has some aggravated pillager neighbors.

3) 4758120717493551842 (Java 1.19.3)

This seed offers plenty of snowy villages for players who prefer colder climates (Image via Mojang)

While players won't have instant access to villages in this seed, they can find a few in their snowy home biome. These villages are located around a nice frozen river/lake combo that should present some compelling building opportunities. Having a quick source of water is also always a plus. Additionally, players can find an igloo on the opposite side of the lake from their spawn point at (X: 632, Z: 280).

In all, players can expect to find two snowy villages at (X: 288, Z: -160) and (X: 368, Z: 0), with two plains biomes nearby at (X: 720, Z: 32) and (X: 1088, Z: 16).

4) 8716359059288384833 (Bedrock 1.19)

For players who love mountains, this Minecraft Bedrock seed can fit them nicely (Image via Mojang)

If players enjoy some treacherous terrain near their villages, this may be the Minecraft seed for them.

This Bedrock seed possesses a huge collection of villages scattered among meadow, plains, snowy, and taiga biomes.

The closest village can be found at (X: -392, Z: 184) and features a large ravine complete with a waterfall and an accompanying mountain. However, this village is only one of over a dozen, and players can find others near spawn at (X: 184, Z: 312), (X: 248, Z: -280), and (X: -424, Z: -376).

5) soundgarden (Bedrock 1.19)

This Bedrock seed has a particularly interesting village if players are willing to travel to it (Image via Mojang)

This Bedrock Edition seed might seem innocuous to most Minecraft players, but it features a particularly intriguing village a few hundred blocks from the spawn point.

Specifically, players can find a village at (X: 729, Z: 174) that is partially floating on the water. Even better, they will find an ocean ruin jutting up through the ground among the buildings. The villagers don't seem to mind, though. The open-ended nature of the waters beneath this village offers some pretty intriguing building possibilities.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes