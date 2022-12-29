5 best Minecraft build ideas for mountains

Mountains are one of the best features in Minecraft as they define a large part of the terrain and contribute to an already beautiful world. The Caves and Cliffs part 2 update brought a massive change to the mountains in the Overworld as they were affected by the tweaks in world height and depth. It also resulted in the generation of cave systems of unprecedented shapes and sizes.

Since the Minecraft 1.19 update, the game’s mountain biomes have become a lot better for building vast structures and undertaking construction projects. Some players like to carve an entire hill into the world using the WorldEdit mod, while others decide to build castles and mansions on the tops the highest peaks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The best Minecraft mountain builds you need to attempt right away

5) Mansion

Any structure built on the top or along the side of a mountain is guaranteed to have a great view. But, establishing a large mansion that overlooks a cliff is surely the best a Minecraft player can ask for. A great build for a mountainside mansion comes from Redditor u/FikiAndBiki, who calls their creation a "Modern Rustic Mountain Mansion."

The build is composed of multiple housing areas, with each being decorated and fitted with furniture pieces as per the build’s style. Players can also take notes as far as the interior design of the build is concerned. The mansion contains structures like fireplaces, kitchen slabs with overhanging lights, glass chandeliers, libraries, an aquarium, and more.

4) Staircase

While a staircase build may be seen as simple by many, it can be immensely convenient as far as traversing up and down a large mountain is concerned. Players can carve out a pathway from inside a mountain, and use it for transporting villagers, and animals, or for general decoration.

A great example of a staircase build comes from Minecraft Redditor u/MihaiRC, where the design looks remarkably like a Donkey Kong level. If players don’t plan on using it for survival-based purposes, they can even pour tons of water down the staircase and watch it get transformed into a mighty waterfall.

3) Mountain Range

Another great idea for a mountain-based build is simple - a mountain range. While this is easily one of the biggest projects a player can undertake while working on Minecraft’s terrain, it is sure to be a rewarding one.

The mountains in the game, especially those that came after the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, can be immensely steep and loaded with uneven terrain (except in the meadow biome).

Building a range gives players the option to terraform an entire chunk of the map to their liking, and potentially make builds related to step-farming or snowy mountain peaks. WorldEdit is a great mod to use when attempting a project of this proportion.

2) Medieval Castle

Castles are a no-brainer for any location that’s high enough to serve a strategic advantage over other factions. A majestic construction perched on top of a mountain would guarantee an early warning of any incoming threat or entity of interest that may be approaching its boundaries.

One of the best examples of such a castle from pop culture is Highgarden, the seat of House Tyrell in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Minecraft players seem to have embraced the idea of the show’s depiction of the castle. This is given proof as multiple builds and adventure maps with the sole focus of exploring Highgarden can be found on websites like Planet Minecraft

1) Nether Portal

Nether portals are one of the best builds for a mountain-based setup in Minecraft, as there are endless layouts players can build them in. All they need to do is connect a loop of obsidian blocks and use flint and steel or something similar to light it on fire. This will activate the portal, providing an eerie, ethereal glow that players won’t find anywhere else in the game.

3exu @3exu_ Don't you even dare to talk about stairs lmao Don't you even dare to talk about stairs lmao

A great nether portal build is showcased by Minecraft Redditor u/3exu, who carved a portal inside a custom-made snowy mountain. The portal takes up the entire middle section of the mountain and has a custom-made gate comprised of an archway, along with a large palatial staircase leading up to it.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes