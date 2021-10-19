5 best Minecraft villagers for emerald farming

Emeralds in Minecraft is one of the hardest ores to find in the game, even more than diamonds! Emerald is the most valued currency in Minecraft. But there are other ways to obtain them rather than mining for hours.

Villagers are known to be the best way to obtain emeralds. There are various villagers with different occupations who can trade you emeralds for different items. And if you have an abundance of certain items that they need, then you can farm loads of emeralds by constantly trading with them.

Emerald farming: Best 5 Minecraft villagers

Almost all the villagers can trade emeralds, but only a few of them ask for such items which can be obtained pretty easily. Hence players can obtain emeralds from those villagers much faster and in abundance. Eventually they can farm emeralds by trading with the best villagers again and again.

Here are the 5 best types of villagers in Minecraft to farm emeralds from:

5) Weapon Smith

Weaponsmith villager in Minecraft (Image via WindowsCentral)

At number 5 comes Weaponsmith, and these villagers can be found in most villages. They trade emeralds for coal, iron, or flint. This may be an expensive trade because players might need coal or iron for themselves, but if they have an iron farm setup, then a lot of iron can be traded with weaponsmiths to obtain emeralds.

4) Fletcher

Fletcher villager in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Fletcher is a villager who makes and trades bows and arrows. But he is an excellent trader for emeralds too. He takes sticks to trade emeralds. This is a super easy way to get emeralds because sticks are one of the easiest items to craft in Minecraft.

3) Cartographer

Cartographer in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Another great villager to get emeralds from is the Cartographer. He trades emeralds for paper, which is again very easy to obtain. Paper is crafted from Sugarcanes which can be found and farmed near water. Hence making an emerald farm with a Cartographer is super efficient.

2) Farmer

Farmer trading emeralds (Image via WindowsCentral)

A farmer villager is the most common villager that can be found. This villager trades emeralds for wheat, potatoes, and carrots. He is one of the best villagers to trade with, as growing these vegetables are very easy.

1) Librarian

The Librarian is the best villager for getting loads of emeralds. This villager takes paper and books and gives emeralds. There are several tricks to get stack-worth of emeralds out of a librarian. Hence making an emerald farm with this villager is the most efficient in the game.

Edited by Rohit Mishra