Where to find emeralds in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs

Emeralds are one of the most sought-out items in Minecraft. They are one of the few items that most players never have enough of. This is due to the fact that many Minecraft players aren't aware of where they can find these rare minerals.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs provides tons of ways to find emeralds. However, certain techniques are better than others, and should be utilized to save time and resources. The best techniques to find emeralds in Minecraft are listed and discussed below.

How to find emeralds in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Best ways to find emeralds

As stated above, emeralds are one of the rarest minerals in Minecraft. Unfortunately, they are also extremely useful when it comes to trading with villagers for high tier loot.

Trading with the various villagers is by far one of the best ways to collect large amounts of emeralds. Certain villagers will ask for certain materials like flint or coal for emeralds, which are extremely easy to acquire. These simple trades are the best way for even early-game Minecraft players to acquire large amounts of emeralds quickly.

Minecraft players can also mine for emeralds, however this technique is much less effective than trading. In fact, trading is so effective that all other methods are not even recommended to try. However, their are still other methods to find emeralds for players who do not have access to villagers.

One of the last (slightly) effective techniques for finding emeralds in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update is from buried treasure. Players will often find treasure maps scattered along the shores of the Overworld. These maps will lead the player to buried treasure chests, which have a good chance at containing 4-8 emeralds.

The buried treasure technique is probably the best way to find emeralds for those who do not have access to a village.

The quick YouTube video above showcases how to find buried treasure in Minecraft.

