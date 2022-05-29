5 best Minecraft Winter House Blueprints

While Minecraft is a survival game at heart, players love to build intricate structures that show off their creativity to friends and others. This is especially true while enjoying Minecraft creative servers and other game modes that revolve around building.

Naturally, one of the most beloved things to be built by players are stylish homes with exotic themes, such as winter homes. For those looking to build an epic and truly stylish Minecraft winter home, this guide will compile five of the best easy-to-build choices.

Five great Minecraft Winter Houses to build right now

5) Practical Igloo Cabin

Starting this list off is a stylish but practical Igloo cabin designed and built by Minecraft builder "TokoBuilds." While this build is pretty unconvential, it definitely stands out from the crowd and is bound to turn some heads on multiplayer servers.

Another advantage of this build is the fact that it mostly uses snow in its exterior, which is incredibly cheap and abundant to find inside any standard snow biome. Other materials used in this build are also cheap, such as wooden fences and wooden planks. The build isn't tedious to put together, only requiring about a stack of logs to construct. This build is a strong contender for those in the early stages of the game.

4) Large Winter Cabin

Next up is a build tutorial from Minecraft YouTuber known as "Naga Build." This particular house is both inexpensive to build and highly practical for a winter environment.

This build is somewhat tailored to mid-game players since it requires a somewhat substantial amount of dark wood to construct. While wood isn't particularly hard to obtain, such a large quantity might pose an issue ifplayers find themselves in a unsuitable biome.

3) Small Winter Cabin

For those looking for a slightly smaller winter cabin to cozy up inside, this next example by MInecraft YouTuber known as "Balzy" is a great choice. While very small, it has many neat features that make it stand out. The build is home to elements such as a cute chimney, a sloped roof, and even some space out front to grow things.

This build is most suited towards those who are looking for some sort of temporary base, or are just getting started. Although it's undeniably quite the adorable choice, it doesn't really have all that much space inside.

2) Winter Cottage

Up next is yet another great winter house to build. This time, gaming YouTuber "Folli" shows players how to build an elegant winter cottage.

This build is nothing short of aesthetically beautiful when pictured inside a winter setting. It also isn't too expensive to build, mostly requiring easy-to-gather materials such as cobblestone and wood.

All in all, it's hard to go wrong with the winter cottage. This particular tutorial is also great and very easy to follow, even for the most novice builder.

1) Large Winter Mansion

Last but certainly not least is a build that's definitely more suited towards late game players. Spectacularly showcased by YouTuber "goddessofcrows," this build is rather elegant and is a brilliant choice for those who can afford to spare the resources to construct it.

While expensive to build, this mansion is also incredibly practical and features a variety of different rooms that can serve different purposes. The possibilities are endless with multiple bedrooms, planned living spaces, and much more. For anyone with a bit of a higher budget, it's hard to go wrong this build.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi