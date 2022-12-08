5 best Minecraft winter-themed build ideas (2022)

Winter has arrived, and many Minecraft players are celebrating with a collection of great builds for the season. No matter where or how you're harkening in the season's arrival, there are a ton of builds to take inspiration from and enjoy creating.

Each build has its own unique presentation and functionality, but Minecraft players don't have to build these creations block-for-block. Instead, it may not be a bad idea to integrate different design ideas to create their own self-envisioned build.

The ultimate decision is up the builder, but it never hurts to take a look at some awesome winter builds online to get some ideas for your own creations.

There are too many winter builds to note in totality, but there have been some excellent examples that signify the season this year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Awesome winter-themed Minecraft builds worth checking out in 2022

1) Ice Rink Bar

An excellent build for a mountainside resort, this ice rink bar has a nice spot to do some skating (or sliding) over ice while still offering a place to rest and socialize.

The build still has plenty of leaf blocks to establish some greenery among the spruce trees, and the rope-connected lanterns ensure you can always find your way back after a night out in the cold.

This creation should make an excellent winter-themed gathering place for a multiplayer server or a LAN world at least.

2) Survival Igloo

If you find yourself in a snowy Minecraft biome, you may just want to make a base in an igloo (Image via @executivetree/Instagram)

Survival bases come in many forms, but they don't always need to be made purely of wood, stone, or similar blocks. If you can collect enough snow, why not create an igloo of your own?

Minecraft certainly generates its own igloos, but they're quite small compared to what a player can make. This build by @executivetree is an excellent example, as it retains an outdoor fishing hole and soul torches/lanterns to ensure the snow doesn't melt.

3) Winter Treehouse Base

When winter arrives outside in the real world, many trees tend to lose their leaves and have to face the cold in a less-than-lively state. This build by Cortezerino takes a weathered winter tree build and makes it a delightful living space.

Meanwhile, the large central tree is surrounded by spruces, which hold up quite well in the cold and provide that nice touch of greenery that benefits so many builds. All the while, the interior provides Survival Mode necessities and the exterior wall and fencing can keep hostile mobs at bay.

4) Christmas Bakery

Plenty of winter holidays are celebrated with food, and Christmas is no different. Baking cookies, pies, and breads can be a big part of any winter celebration, and this build by Kelpie the Fox looks like a great place to stop by for a snack.

This creation will be excellent for a winter-themed town or village, or simply a nice place to stop on one's travels to rest for a while. On some Minecraft servers that have plugins for professions and jobs, being a baker might be a pretty lucrative career.

5) Giant Snowman

Winter just doesn't feel quite right without a snowman, and this can apply to Minecraft in many respects. Since this is the case, why not grab some snow blocks, some wood, and some orange wool for a carrot nose and build a snowman of your own?

Fortunately, Minecraft snowmen won't melt easily, and as long as you build yours in a cool-temperature biome, it should last for as long as you'd like it to. If the snowman is comprised of snow blocks, it shouldn't melt even if moved to a warmer biome or surrounded by light/heat-producing blocks.

