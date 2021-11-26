5 best mini-games available on Minecraft Marketplace

Minecraft Marketplace is an online store where players from the Minecraft community post their creations and try out content made by other players. This includes skin packs, texture packs, mash-up packs, adventure maps, mini-games, and more.

As the name suggests, mini-games are short but entertaining game modes that players can purchase or try for free on the Minecraft Marketplace. The proceeds from each map, skin pack, and mini-game go to the creator of the respective content.

Listed below are the best mini-games available on the Minecraft Marketplace.

Minecraft Marketplace: Top 5 mini-games to try

5) Minecraft: Emerald Tycoon

This mini-game involves a small and forgotten village that desperately needs help. The player's job is to help the village retain its former glory and assist its inhabitants.

They can do this by completing specific tasks and earning emeralds, which serve as the primary currency in this mini-game. The mini-game also contains arenas where the player can fight various mobs.

4) The Bridge

The Bridge is a multiplayer-only PVP mini-game. It features 12 huge maps and involves building and combat amongst real players. Players battle it out in custom-made arenas, heavily relying on their building mechanics, as building bridges is an essential component of this mini-game.

3) Super Tools!

The Super Tools mini-game. (Image via Minecraft)

In this mini-game, every tool and weapon in the game is highly overpowered. Gear enchanted with more than 10000 enchantment levels can be expected. The mini-game also introduces some new "super" ores, which give the player unique and powerful resources to play with.

Additionally, players are given a base to call home.

2) Snowboard Racing

Snowboard Racing is an exciting racing game mode (Image via Minecraft)

This fast-paced mini-game involves racing using snowboards. It supports both single-player and multiplayer. The racecourse in this mini-game is filled with boxes full of valuable loot that will help players during the race.

A plethora of racecourses can be found in this mini-game, with some special upgrades as well.

1) Skyblock

Skyblock is a well-known mini-game (Image via Minecraft)

Skyblock is one of the most famous and popular Minecraft mini-games of all time. It situates the player on a small, floating island in the middle of the sky, with minimal resources to survive on.

Players' objective is to make use of these resources and plan their escape to other nearby floating islands with additional structures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

