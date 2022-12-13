5 best mob farms to build in Minecraft 1.19

Now that the latest Minecraft 1.19 update is out, many players are creating new worlds. In these worlds, they start from scratch, because of which they have to farm even the most basic items.

Since no one enjoys repetition, farming can sometimes be one of the most boring activities to do in Minecraft. Most mobs in the game will drop an item upon death. This is an excellent way to farm items, as players can create automatic mob farms that kill mobs and collect resources.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best Minecraft farms to build

The community has created a ton of different mob farm designs. Here are some of the best ones that provide the most items.

5) Cow Crusher

This is a beginner-friendly mob that is extremely easy to create. To create this farm, players only require a few items. This allows them to create it early in their survival journey.

This farm breeds cows and separates the babies. When the babies grow up, players can kill them by pushing a button. As the cows die due to lava, they drop steak.

4) Tower mob farm

A tower mob farm (Image via Minecraft)

The mob grinder is one of the most famous mob farm designs that take advantage of the game's mob spawning mechanics. At the top of the tower is a dark, empty chamber in which mobs actively spawn. These mobs are then pushed through a hole using water.

Once the mobs are dropped, they are left with significantly less HP. Therefore, players can one-shot these mobs to gain XP. The farm also has a storage system to collect items in chests.

3) Enderman farm

An enderman farm (Image via Minecraft)

Enderman is one of the scariest mobs in Minecraft that spawns the most in the End dimension. When a player kills an enderman, it drops an ender pearl and five XP points.

Because of the ease and amount of endermans that spawn in the End dimension, efficient enderman farms can be created there. Players primarily use these farms, not for the ender pearls, but for the XP dropped by the mob.

It is recommended that players enchant their swords with the best enchantments, including Sweeping Edge. This will make killing the group of endermans a lot easier.

2) Raid farm

The raid is an event in Minecraft in which many illagers attack a village. A raid happens when a player that has a Bad Omen effect on themselves enters a village. A Bad Omen status effect is acquired when one kills an illager patrol leader.

Raid farms are special because of the items players can acquire from them. One can get many different items from it, but the most precious one is the totem of undying. It is a rare item that, when equipped, grants an extra life to the player.

1) Zombified piglin gold farm

A zombified piglin farm in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Zombified piglins are Nether-exclusive mobs that behave aggressively towards the player when the latter attacks it or any other zombified piglin. When a zombified piglin is killed, it can drop gold nuggets, ingots, or the items it was equipped with. A zombified piglin farm is huge and presents an excellent source of gold and XP.

The best part about this farm design is that the player doesn't have to kill any mob. They can simply go AFK in the center of the farm and collect a ton of XP points and golden items. This farm can only be created in the nether, which makes it slightly harder to build.

