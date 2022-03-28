5 best mobs to tame as a beginner in Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Minecraft worlds possess a significantly larger number of animal mobs, some of which are even capable of joining the player on their adventures in some capacity.

For players starting out on almost any version of Minecraft, some animal mobs are easier to tame than others. This can be due to their food requirements, or their rarity in the wild. Regardless, many mobs provide early benefits for newer players who are diving into the early game.

Many of these mobs and the methods of obtaining them as pets possess the same rules across versions, even including Minecraft's Pocket Edition, which is now derived from the Bedrock code base much like the console and Windows 10 versions.

5 best animals like llamas and horses that new players should tame in Minecraft: Pocket Edition

1) Llamas

Llamas allow for both the transportation of players and goods (Image via Glowific/YouTube)

They may not be as prevalent as other mobs in Minecraft, but llamas can be some of the most helpful in the entire game for players.

Appearing in windswept hills and savanna plateau biomes (as well as standard savannas in Bedrock-related editions), llamas can be tamed by mounting them multiple times until they come around to the player. This can be seen in other animal mobs in Minecraft such as horses.

To improve the chances that a llama will be tamed after mounting, players can feed them wheat and/or hay bales. Once tamed, players can use llamas as transportation for themselves, but also items if they are equipped with chests.

2) Horses

Horses can equip armor to improve their durability in battle (Image via Mojang)

Horses are one of the best ways for Minecraft players to get around their world, especially for newer players. Tamed much like llamas, players will need to hop on the back of their preferred horse a few times until it gives in.

Horses can also be fed to quicken their taming, and they can consume more food items than llamas have access to: sugar, wheat, apples, hay bales, golden apples, and golden carrots.

Once tamed and saddled, horses make for excellent transportation for players. They may not be able to move items about in the same way that llamas do, but their movement speed by comparison is impressive.

3) Mules/Donkeys

Mules and Donkeys provide the best of both horses and llamas (Image via Mojang)

Being capable of carrying players and chests, mules and donkeys can be considered something of a hybrid between the utilities of horses and llamas. They're tameable in much the same way as llamas, but can be fed the expanded list of food items that horses can.

Furthermore, they can move much in the same ways as horses do while being ridden. This makes donkeys and mules an improvement over horses in regards to transportation, but they unfortunately can't equip armor to improve their survivability like horses can. Regardless, donkeys and mules are great choices for beginner explorers and builders.

4) Cats

Cats can be quite fond of warm objects like furnaces and beds (Image via Mojang)

They're cute, friendly, and perform a particularly helpful bit of assistance for Minecraft players. Cats can be found in villages and swamp huts, and can be tamed by being fed raw cod or raw salmon.

Once cats are tamed, they'll follow players about unless they're ordered to sit in a specific location. However, they also provide a very helpful service in the form of deterring creepers and phantoms. For one reason or another, creepers and phantoms are both terrified of cats, and will refuse to approach a player that is too close to a cat.

By keeping a tamed cat nearby, players can travel without worrying about two of Minecraft's most annoying mobs.

5) Wolves

Wolves will protect players who tame them (Image via Mojang)

One of the earliest Minecraft mobs that were capable of being tamed, wolves are still the best animals for new Minecraft players to tame. By giving a wild wolf a few bones, it will become subservient to the player. Tamed wolves will follow the player about unless ordered to sit, and they are capable of fighting particularly well.

Wolves make excellent protectors for players, and can be bred with most meat items, making it easy to keep a group of protectors at a player's side. Since they're so accessible and can help players battle hostiles, wolves are a fantastic early asset to invest in if at all possible.

