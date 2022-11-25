5 best mods to play with friends on Minecraft servers

Mods are one of the best forms of extra content in Minecraft. While many choose to play the vanilla version or download additional items like new maps, mods are programs that completely change the game and add new creatures, structures, dimensions, biomes, and blocks.

One of the best ways to utilize the modding capabilities of the Minecraft community is to try them out in multiplayer with friends. Playing solo can be fun and immersive, but a game with friends is an entirely different experience.

In recent years, multiple quality-of-life mods have surfaced in addition to various changes that make playing with others fun and rewarding. Let’s have a look at some of the mods best suited for multiplayer.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: The best multiplayer mods players need to try out

5) Biomes O' Plenty

Biomes O' Plenty is one of the most well-known mods that adds new areas for players to explore. Originally released in 2014, it adds more than 75 new biomes to the game, with each being vastly different from the other.

Exploring each biome with friends is a treat, especially since players don't know what the biome might contain. They can expect new biomes in the Overworld as well as the Nether, which also gives way to new blocks, trees, plants, and more.

4) Morpheus

Morpheus is a simple quality-of-life mod that is made specifically for multiplayer servers. It allows players to take advantage of a system called “sleep-voting.” As many will know, when playing with multiple people on a vanilla Minecraft server, everyone needs to come to their beds and sleep to skip a night.

However, when using the Morpheus mod, this can be changed to requiring a single player to sleep, automatically skipping the night for all others. The default value for players is 50%, but this can be adjusted to any number at the server owner’s convenience.

3) Identity

Identity is a great mod for fooling about and playing tricks on friends using disguises and different identities. Players can turn into various mobs from the game's vanilla version while also acquiring their abilities and attributes.

For example, they can assume the form of a skeleton and fight using only a bow and arrow. To acquire an identity, players must first defeat the mob they want to impersonate. Identities can be swapped at will, making it quite difficult for players to seek each other out.

2) The Twilight Forest

The Twilight Forest is one of the oldest and most popular mods for Minecraft. It introduces a new dimension to the game, known as the Twilight Forest. This dimension has an insane amount of new content.

New biomes, items, blocks, mobs, and more reside within this mod, along with unique boss battles, mechanics, treasures, etc. Players must note that The Twilight Forest cannot be used with Optfine.

1) Essential

The Essential is a fairly new mod that is of immense use to anyone who doesn’t use third-party servers or Minecraft Realms to play the game. With this mod, players can invite their friends into their single-player world and enjoy it without a LAN connection.

Usually, a LAN connection requires everyone to be inside the same area to connect. However, with the Essentials mod, players can play with their friends in any single-player world they want. Inviting others is a feature in the “social” tab of the mod, as in custom skins, free capes, and more.

