5 of the best moments from Dream's Minecraft Manhunt

Clay "Dream" is a Minecraft YouTuber & Streamer known for the ingenious clutches he performs while recording his series, "Minecraft Manhunt." He's also well known for founding the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

Minecraft Manhunt boasts a relatively simple concept, but a far more challenging execution. Dream must beat the game while being pursued by up to five hunters chasing after him. The hunters are given compasses that are set to track his location and will keep attempting to prevent him from beating the Ender Dragon. If they manage to kill him even once before he's beaten the game, he's lost the challenge

Minecraft Manhunt has been a staple of Dream's channel since the first episode aired on December 26th, 2019. He's proven time and time again that no number of hunters pursuing him can break his ability to clutch his way out of a tight spot.

5 of the best Minecraft Manhunt clutches performed by Dream

#5: Dream's Sand Trap

Many of Dream's most impressive clutches are ones he does on the fly with no planning at all. However, his sand trap was an incredibly clever and well-thought-out trap that ensnared three of the four hunters pursuing him.

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters FINALE REMATCH," Dream has a moment alone, without the hunters immediately pursuing him. He uses this time to set up a deep pitfall trap using sand and signs.

He placed down a crafting bench and furnace near the sides of the trap to make it appear like he was unassuming, just crafting and minding his business.

When the hunters spotted him, they ran over the area that he had set up to collapse into his trap. Dream broke the nearest sign to him as soon as they were in position, which caused a chain reaction, allowing the sand to fall into the pit. The sand wasn't the only thing falling to its demise, as the trap also killed George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch, and Nick "Sapnap."

#4: Dream's Frost Walker Boots

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters," Dream acquired a pair of golden boots enchanted with frost walker. This specific enchantment allows the user to turn the water below them to ice for a brief period of time if the enchantment is put on a pair of boots.

Dream built a tall tower above the four hunters, desperately climbing to meet his height and, hopefully, get the final hit on him. He jumps down and manages to land safely in the water. The hunters follow and are greeted with an unpleasant surprise, as the once harmless water had turned into ice, and it killed them on impact.

Dream managed to slaughter all four hunters, two with his frost walker boots clutch, and the remaining two with his axe, appropriately named "Dream Slayer."

#3: Dream's Ender Pearl VS Sapnap & George

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 2 Hunters," Dream is nearly cornered in The End. Not only are both the hunters hot on his trail, but there are more than a few endermen after him as well. Things start to look bleak for Dream as the hunters and the endermen corner him near a ledge.

He places down water before falling off the ledge, but the hunters manage to cut off the source before he can climb back up. This would've ended his run entirely, had he not had a trick up his sleeve.

He let the hunters believe for a moment that they had won before he tossed one of the few ender pearls onto the lowest ledge, teleporting him to safety.

#2: Lava Boat Clutch

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE," Dream was nearly cornered in the Nether. Instead of looming above an abyss of lava, he was simply next to the pool that, in one hit, could've knocked him out and ended his run.

Dream entered the Nether with a plethora of boats in his inventory. Viewers at the time wondered why he would waste inventory space, considering that boats crumbled in lava anyways.

That was until he managed to place down the boats in such a way that he was able to continuously hop off each one before they disappeared and escape the hunters.

Dream leaves this miraculous clutch with the sentiment:

"I saw that on Reddit!"

#1: Dream's Boat Craft Clutch

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters," Dream performed the most infamous of all his clutches.

Dream had built himself a platform high up in the air to escape the hunters down below. Sapnap began to build up and follow him, confident that he could knock the speedrunner off to his death. Sapnap did successfully manage to knock him off, but, as usual, the speedrunner always finds a way to survive.

While mid-air, falling to his death, Dream managed to craft a boat and place it below him just in time to successfully keep him from taking fatal fall damage.

