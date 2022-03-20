5 best plugins for Minecraft 1.18 servers

Minecraft has always been known for its endless amount of customization. Players can customize pretty much anything they can think of in the game. This also extends to the servers they use when utilizing plugins.

Plugins are a way for players to edit and tweak the settings for the servers they reside on. There are many to choose from, but these are the five best plugins for players to use on their servers.

The 5 best plugins for players to use on their Minecraft servers in 1.18

Adding different plugins to a server can do many things. They can be used to prevent player griefing, change blocks on a server, or even help to make the player's lives a bit easier by disabling PvP in certain areas, and more.

Depending on the type of server players are going for, they may want to use some or all of these plugins to help them create a great player experience.

1) FarmProtect

FarmProtect is a pretty straightforward plugin for Minecraft. It does just what it says in that it protects players' farms from being destroyed or griefed by other players.

Players will no longer be able to destroy someone else's crops by walking and jumping all over them. This is a great plugin for players who wish not to have to worry about their farm being destroyed while they are away for a bit.

2) VeinMiner

For Minecraft players who play on a survival server, the VeinMiner plugin can help them save a lot of time when out mining. This plugin allows players to mine all of the ore in a vein at once by mining just one block.

The game still uses the same durability damage to the pickaxe it would have done, but simply saves the time. So this is not cheating, but an easier and faster way to gather materials.

3) WorldGuard

WorldGuard is a Minecraft plugin that can let players protect certain areas of their world from getting griefed. This is useful for designating certain areas, such as spawn, that players cannot break blocks or place blocks in.

Players can also disable PvP or restrict it to only certain areas. This can help ensure that players who want PvP can do so, but will not ruin the experience for others.

4) GriefPrevention

GriefPrevention is kind of similar to WorldGuard, in that it will allow players to restrict certain areas from being tampered with. However, WorldGuard is more for the server as a whole, whereas GriefPrevention can be used by individual players to claim areas of land that only they can build upon or edit.

This is great for allowing players to have their own land and still encourage collaboration.

5) World Edit

World Edit is probably the most popular plugin for Minecraft servers, and for good reason. Players can do just what it says in the name with this plugin, that is, they can edit the world.

They can copy and replace blocks, and change entire landscapes into whatever type of block they wish. They can copy structures and builds, and place them anywhere they want. This plugin is a must have for any server.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan