5 best potions for Minecraft PvP in 2022

There is a certain finesse to PvP in Minecraft. It is much different than when players will participate in PvE, where the mobs will stand still for them. Due to this, being able to gain any advantage will help players tremendously as they attempt to win their duels.

Potions can provide many helpful abilities and bolster a player for battle. Here are the five best potions players should use in PvP in Minecraft in 2022.

5 best potions like Swiftness and Invisibility that players should use in Minecraft PvP

Potions can benefit PvP players in many different ways. Some of the effects a potion has can speed up a player, make them hit harder, turn them invisible and even heal them.

All of these effects can be deadly in the right hands and players should try their best to make use of them in any fight where potions are allowed. However, they may want to make sure they brew enough for prolonged combat.

1) Potion of Swiftness

Potion of Swiftness is a wonderful potion that players can use to increase their movement speed. This is useful for a few different reasons. The first being that faster movement speed can make a player harder to hit. It can also make it so that players can close the gap quickly on other players in order to deal some serious damage. Potion of Swiftness provides the following buffs:

Potion of Swiftness I provides a 20% increase in movement speed and an increase in FOV.

Potion of Swiftness II provides a 40% movement speed buff and an increase in FOV.

Players of Minecraft can also use Potion of Swiftness to run away from players in an attempt to heal up, or just to make sure they can get to a good location to fire arrows at the opposing player.

2) Potion of the Turtle Master

Potion of the Turtle Master can be great for a few different reasons. For one, it can be used on the player if they don't require a lot of mobility, but require some damage resistance. Potion of the Turtle Master has one positive effect and one negative effect. It slows the player down by 60% but also reduces damage taken by 60% for 20 seconds. Players should consider the following when using it:

It can be consumed before a player is set to take a lot of damage, as Potion of the Turtle Master II can reduce damage by 80%. However, the negative effect of speed reduction cannot be ignored, and players should be able to accomodate for it for at least the 20 seconds that the effect will be active.

Players of Minecraft can also use it as a splash potion to throw it on their opponent. Granted, this will give them the ability to take reduced damage, but it will also reduce their movement speed. This can give PvP players some time to retreat and gain some breathing room to either regroup or to heal up if needed.

3) Potion of Invisibility

Players can't hit what they can't see. Hence, using a Potion of Invisibility can be a great way to get the jump on an unsuspecting player. However, players should note that the potion only makes the character model disappear. It means that armor, weapons, arrows stuck to the player and other items that are not the character model are not affected. This can mean the following:

Players can use the effect to hide easily if they have no armor on. However, once they put the armor on, they will show up to the player. They will be a little harder to spot, since their full model will not show up, but they could still be seen.

Players of Minecraft can use it as a splash potion on themselves or even other players or mobs. This can be used to make a quick getaway or even to conceal some special mob companions who may help the players in their fight.

4) Potion of Strength

Players who want to quickly win a PvP fight will be hard pressed to find a better way to deal with it and finish it quicker than just plain dealing more damage. Each level of Potion of Strength will increase the amount of damage that a player does by 130%, which means a Potion of Strength II will increase melee damage by a whopping 260%. Players will want to consider the following:

Most PvP fights are with players in specific armor sets or specific items. Having a potion that can immensely increase damage dealt can help to quickly turn the tide in the player's favor.

In non-regulated fights, or just openly fighting in the world with other players, having the ability to quickly destroy other threats should not to be underestimated.

Players of Minecraft with a Potion of Strength II effect on them will deal 3 additional hearts (+6 damage) and can very easily chip away at a player's health.

5) Splash Potion of Harming

Being able to deal instant damage in Minecraft is a great way for players to gain an advantage in a PvP battle. While this is not the type of potion that a player would want to consume, they can make it into a splash potion that is capable of dealing instant damage to other players. Each level of Potion of Harming does 3 hearts (6 points) worth of damage. This means the following:

Splash Potion of Harming II will do 12 points of damage (6 Hearts).

Players can damage themselves with the effect and should be careful.

This is a way for players of Minecraft to stay at range and deal swift damage to others. However, if they accidentally step into the potion, they will end up taking damage themselves. So, it is be a high-risk, high-reward type of potion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan