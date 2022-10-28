5 best scary Minecraft texture packs to use

If you’re looking for the scariest Minecraft texture packs out there, these are some player favorites. They’re all super awesome, especially if you want to take things up a notch or two. For some of these texture packs, you can even find entire sets of haunted houses, dungeons, or roleplay servers so that you can fully immerse yourself in the game.

Halloween is a special time of year, and it's even more fun when you're playing Minecraft. This year, make sure your game gets the spooky look it deserves with one of these scary texture packs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 best spooky texture packs for Minecraft players who love Halloween

1) The Asphyxious Texture Pack

The Asphyxious Texture Pack is a scary add-on that will transform your game into something you’d see in a horror movie. The textures are dark, ominous, and truly amazing for those who want to enhance their gaming experience. There are plenty of other creepy elements to be found in this one, such as skeletons and spiders with different appearances.

This is one of the most favored horror texture packs, with millions of downloads from players all over the planet. If you want to give your game world or horror Minecraft server an extra dose of creepiness, then this is definitely the one for you! It is created by ASP_BLACKHOLE and is available on resourcepack.net.

2) BloodCraft Texture Pack

The fantastic horror game Blood, created by Monolith, served as the inspiration for the BloodCraft Resource Pack. Players who are accustomed to the shooting title will enjoy the custom add-on because it offers a better overall gaming experience. If you're not used to the older version of the game, it's still a terrific pack for you because it has tons of scary features that guarantee a better overall vibe.

This is kind of an older texture pack, so it can sometimes look incredibly outdated, but that factor often adds to the spooky experience! BloodCraft is an amazing horror-themed add-on that will make your Minecraft look like a nightmare. It's perfect for Halloween, but it can also be used any time of year if you're in the mood for some spooks and scares.

The BloodCraft Texture Pack was created by DJIGALLAG, and can be downloaded from resourcepack.net.

3) Silent Hill Texture Pack

This texture pack is a great choice for Halloween. It's based on the Silent Hill franchise and creates a dark, creepy atmosphere that will make you feel like you're in a horror movie.

Silent Hill has been gaining popularity due to a new game franchise coming out soon, but you should check it out first here in Minecraft. If you want something more extreme, with very eerie lighting effects and subtle noises, then this is definitely worth checking out.

This pack was created by REDXUCHILBARA and can be downloaded from resourcepack.net.

4) vonDoomCraft Texture Pack

VonDoomCraft Texture Pack is one of the scariest texture packs available on resourcepack.net, and was created by user Emperor Doom. It has a ton of custom textures and includes a range of visual effects. The creator of this texture pack wanted to make sure that everything looked fantastic, so they made sure to offer high-resolution images for each model in the pack.

In this resource pack, you will find a ton of custom monsters and new objects, such as chainsaws! Unfortunately, it doesn't allow you to play on some of the most recent versions. But don't let this discourage you as it still offers a ton of crazy unique features.

5) Forgotten Memories Texture Pack

Forgotten Memories Texture Pack (Image via PlanetMinecraft)

Created by BLUEGAMERZTM, Forgotten Memories is a texture pack that turns Minecraft into a horror game. It's one of the best Halloween add-ons for the sandbox title. If you're looking for something to scare your friends with, this is definitely worth checking out!

This is a fabulous resource pack that someone has truly spent a lot of time on. It was created for a Minecraft horror map, so it offers a ton of extra content and is great for those who love a little spook.

