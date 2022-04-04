5 best seeds for Netherite in Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Netherite is currently the most formidable material in Minecraft when it comes to constructing tools, weapons, and armor, but it requires players to find incredibly rare ancient debris blocks to make.

Like many resources in Minecraft, ancient debris' location is determined by the world seed. Although found in just about any seed, certain worlds that are generated showcase larger clusters of ancient debris than others.

If players want to find plenty of ancient debris to convert into nether scrap and netherite, it doesn't hurt to find a good seed as a starting point. Exploring the Nether is dangerous enough without wandering too much in search of ancient debris.

Minecraft: Excellent seeds for finding ancient debris for netherite

5) Shattered Savannah to Exposed Ancient Debris (622560260)

This seed was found during random generation and features more than just ancient debris (Image via McBedrock)

The owner of McBedrock.com found this particular Minecraft seed while randomizing speedrun seeds, and it's quite beneficial for players who may not yet know how to find ancient debris on their own.

Players spawn near a taiga, shattered savannah, and some huge hills almost akin to a mountain range. However, when players actually enter the Nether, they'll find a fortress with openly exposed ancient debris at the approximate coordinates of 327, 59, -131.

It may not be a huge batch of the block, but it's great for players who want to get started with some netherite.

4) Ancient Debris and Diamond Abundance (1191211289)

The player who found this particular speed has documented the locations of several diamond and ancient debris deposits (Image via u/BruhMinecraftGood/Reddit)

Found by Minecraft Redditor u/BruhMinecraftGood, this seed is chocked full of diamonds and ancient debris fairly early on. He and his fellow Redditors have even documented the coordinates of several deposits of both diamonds and ancient debris for players to save time in their search.

Starting with either diamond or netherite gear (or both) early on can put a Minecraft player in a very advantageous situation and allow them more freedom without spending a considerable amount of time searching for materials.

Players should exercise caution in the Nether structures, as always, but this seed lines up to place them in a very good position at a quick pace.

3) Spawn Portal leading to Debris

Ancient debris as depicted on Minecraft.net (Image via Mojang)

This particular Minecraft seed may not be perfect, but it does present a great opportunity to mine a solid amount of ancient debris quite early. It possesses a ravine for diamonds near the spawn, complete with diamond ore and lava, giving players all they need to create obsidian and a diamond pickaxe.

In the event players place their Nether portal at their spawn, they'll be placed in a fairly good location in the Nether. From here, players can descend to the coordinates of -1011, 14, 103, where they can find a stash of ancient debris ripe to be mined.

2) Roy_Harper's Reddit Seed (589342802)

This seed showcases a large deposit of ancient debris ripe for collection (Image via u/Roy_Harper1/Reddit)

Found by Redditor Roy_Harper1 via Minecraft: Pocket Edition, this seed should still work for Bedrock Edition and Java Edition without issues. Although the seed seems fairly average on its own, things change when players get to the Nether.

At the coordinates of -1011, 14, 103, players can discover a significant number of ancient debris blocks within very close proximity to each other. With this lone deposit of ancient debris, players should be able to find enough materials to make quite a few pieces of netherite gear.

1) ibxtoycat's repeating seed (289849025)

This particular seed utilizes the Bedrock Edition's own generation engine to create repeating block appearances (Image via ibxtoycat/Youtube)

Found approximately two years ago by YouTuber ibxtoycat, this seed is a peculiarity, to say the least. Specifically, when players spawn in, they'll notice that the seed repeats its block patterns across large distances.

This is due to the seed being a product of a particular aspect of Bedrock Edition's generation code and resultantly creates a "repeating" world where players can find the same blocks many times spaced out fairly evenly.

This applies just as much in the Nether as it does in the Overworld, meaning once players find some ancient debris, they can follow the pattern of repetition for the opportunity to mine a considerable amount of ancient debris. That means a lot of netherite will be on its way with substantially less effort.

