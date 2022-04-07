5 best seeds for villages in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

When a player first starts in Minecraft, it can sometimes be challenging to set up shelter and get everything they need right away. Having a nearby village can offer players protection and villagers to barter with and protect them with iron golems.

Seeds can help players join a set world when they enter and create a new world. Here are 5 of them with great villages nearby for players.

5 of the best seeds for villages in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Villages can be a great addition to any world in Minecraft. Most of the reasons for this stem from the fact that villages can benefit the player in many ways. In addition to not feeling so alone in the world, players can find loot there, trade, have access to farms, and even beds and shelter. Because of this, players want a quick and guaranteed way to find them. Players can enter these seeds to do just that.

1) Multiple Villages Seed

This seed contains multiple villages that the player can choose from (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 2019763973

For players looking for a seed with multiple villages to call home, this is a fantastic seed that provides players with six different villages, all within a very close distance of the spawn point.

Players can travel in almost any direction and easily find a village. Players will be able to pick and choose where they reside in this seed or simply just fix up the villages to have some projects to work on.

2) Mountain Views

This seed contains a village that is surrounded by mountains in the distance (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -1465919862

For players looking for a beautiful mountain view in the distance, this is the seed for them. Players can find this village located at -248, -248. Once there, players will be able to take shelter and build up with a prime view.

In addition, players can loot the village and nearby areas for some fantastic items. Just in view alone, though, this seed can't be beaten, and it looks even better at sunset.

3) Jungle Temple at the Village

This village is located extremely close to a jungle temple (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 1169788832

This seed brings all the comforts of a village right near a jungle temple. Players will have ample access to shelter and all the amenities they need while having a jungle temple nearby to search for some treasures.

In addition, there are all of the fun jungle mobs such as ocelots, pandas, and more. For a true jungle paradise, players may want to check out this seed.

4) Village near cave and geode

This seed contains many different geodes and is a miner's paradise, with many villages as well (Image via u/SkinnyReject/Reddit)

Seed: 8156889042544246423

Players who spawn into this world will be very close to a village that contains a sprawling cave system complete with an amethyst geode. The players will have comforts of the village to fall back on, and access to the cave and all the materials within.

This is a great seed for easy farming and shelter and even has a nearby woodland mansion that players can discover.

5) Village containing an outpost

This village has an outpost right in the middle of it (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 969325560

In a scene out of Warcraft III like an orc tower rush, the pillagers have built up an outpost inside the village in this seed in Minecraft. This means that players will get to witness what happens when pillagers and villagers come together, and it's not pretty. However, for something completely different, this is a very interesting seed that can have the player seeing combat quite often.

Players can also use a seed picker to ensure they get villages

If players want to try their luck with preset seeds dedicated to villages, they can access the seed picker. How this works is that when a player creates a new world, they can actually pick the type of features they wish to highlight in the generated seed. One of the items that players can pick from is villages, and using the picker will place them near spawn.

Here is how players can use the tool:

From the title, players will want to hit worlds, then create new.

Once there, players will need to hit create new world.

This should bring up a menu where players will be able to see the word Seed with a blank box next to it. Near the input box, players will see an arrow. If they click it, it will bring up a menu called the Seed Picker.

Once players are in the Seed Picker, they can generate a seed for any kind of world they wish from within a selection of predetermined results.

