5 best seeds for villages in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

When a player first starts in Minecraft, it can sometimes be challenging to set up shelter and get everything they need right away. Having a nearby village can offer players protection and villagers to barter with and protect them with iron golems.
Seeds can help players join a set world when they enter and create a new world. Here are 5 of them with great villages nearby for players.
5 of the best seeds for villages in Minecraft Bedrock Edition
Villages can be a great addition to any world in Minecraft. Most of the reasons for this stem from the fact that villages can benefit the player in many ways. In addition to not feeling so alone in the world, players can find loot there, trade, have access to farms, and even beds and shelter. Because of this, players want a quick and guaranteed way to find them. Players can enter these seeds to do just that.
1) Multiple Villages Seed
Seed: 2019763973
For players looking for a seed with multiple villages to call home, this is a fantastic seed that provides players with six different villages, all within a very close distance of the spawn point.
Players can travel in almost any direction and easily find a village. Players will be able to pick and choose where they reside in this seed or simply just fix up the villages to have some projects to work on.
2) Mountain Views
Seed: -1465919862
For players looking for a beautiful mountain view in the distance, this is the seed for them. Players can find this village located at -248, -248. Once there, players will be able to take shelter and build up with a prime view.
In addition, players can loot the village and nearby areas for some fantastic items. Just in view alone, though, this seed can't be beaten, and it looks even better at sunset.
3) Jungle Temple at the Village
Seed: 1169788832
This seed brings all the comforts of a village right near a jungle temple. Players will have ample access to shelter and all the amenities they need while having a jungle temple nearby to search for some treasures.
In addition, there are all of the fun jungle mobs such as ocelots, pandas, and more. For a true jungle paradise, players may want to check out this seed.
4) Village near cave and geode
Seed: 8156889042544246423
Players who spawn into this world will be very close to a village that contains a sprawling cave system complete with an amethyst geode. The players will have comforts of the village to fall back on, and access to the cave and all the materials within.
This is a great seed for easy farming and shelter and even has a nearby woodland mansion that players can discover.
5) Village containing an outpost
Seed: 969325560
In a scene out of Warcraft III like an orc tower rush, the pillagers have built up an outpost inside the village in this seed in Minecraft. This means that players will get to witness what happens when pillagers and villagers come together, and it's not pretty. However, for something completely different, this is a very interesting seed that can have the player seeing combat quite often.
Players can also use a seed picker to ensure they get villages
If players want to try their luck with preset seeds dedicated to villages, they can access the seed picker. How this works is that when a player creates a new world, they can actually pick the type of features they wish to highlight in the generated seed. One of the items that players can pick from is villages, and using the picker will place them near spawn.
Here is how players can use the tool:
- From the title, players will want to hit worlds, then create new.
- Once there, players will need to hit create new world.
- This should bring up a menu where players will be able to see the word Seed with a blank box next to it. Near the input box, players will see an arrow. If they click it, it will bring up a menu called the Seed Picker.
- Once players are in the Seed Picker, they can generate a seed for any kind of world they wish from within a selection of predetermined results.