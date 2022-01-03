5 best singleplayer Minecraft 1.18 mods for 2022

Minecraft 1.18 was released late last year in 2021 and was one of the biggest updates the game has seen for many years.

The update mostly focused on overhauling world generation mechanics and opened the game up to a wide variety of new possibilities, including new biomes, breathtaking new seeds, and much more.

1.18 has also been great for the Minecraft modding community, with many new mods being released and old ones being updated to support version 1.18. For those looking for singleplayer mods to enjoy in Minecraft version 1.18, this list will highlight five of the best ones.

Top 5 Minecraft singleplayer mods for update version 1.18

5) Biomes O' Plenty

Download Here

Clocking in with an eye-watering 67 million downloads, Biomes O' Plenty is surely one of the most popular Minecraft mods ever created.

This 1.18 compatible mod brings an assortment of new biomes into the game for players to explore. These biomes vary wildly in style and contain new items, blocks, and more to fit their unique theme. Altogether there are an incredible 80 new biomes added by this mod and 12 sub-biomes.

4) Storage Drawers

Download Here

Those that love to be organized will most certainly adore the Storage Drawers mod. This mod dramatically improves the level of organization that is possible in Minecraft, adding new drawers that can be labeled and easily compartmentalized.

Furthermore, drawers can also be upgraded and set up to self-organize using drawer controllers, which is a big time saver when playing Minecraft singleplayer. However, be warned that once this mod is installed and fully set up, it's tough to go back to the days of sorting items manually.

3) Better Advancements

Download Here

Recently made compatible with Minecraft version 1.18, the Better Advancements mod focuses on improving the rather dull Minecraft advancement system.

This mod radically improves the advancement menu system and makes the process of tracking advancements far more user-friendly. The mod is client side only, so it is perfect to use when playing singleplayer and makes working towards completing new advancements much more attractive.

2) Aquaculture 2

Download Here

It's no secret that the fishing system in Minecraft is rather boring, with not much expansion or exciting features. However, the Aquaculture 2 mod sets out to change all of this.

This mod sets out to completely overhaul the fishing system in Minecraft, adding over 30 new fish, new fishing rods, new hooks and bait, custom enchantments, and much more. Biomes are important in this mod, and players will soon find that certain fish can only be captured in specific biomes. If players want to catch every single type of fish, then a huge amount of exploration will be needed.

Last but not least, one of the most impressive things about this mod is the new 'Neptunium tools' that it adds. These new tools can only be caught as fishing loot and are incredibly powerful.

1) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

Download Here

As of a few weeks ago, this long-standing popular Minecraft furniture mod was made to be fully compatible with the Minecraft 1.18 update. With the power of this mod, players can add over 80 unique and fully custom pieces of furniture into their blocky homes.

The best part of this mod and what makes it so popular is that most of the furniture is fully functional. This means that players can not only craft beautiful furniture but also interact with it just what would be expected of furniture in real life.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu