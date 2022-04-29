There are so many different resources to gather when starting out in Minecraft that sometimes it can seem overwhelming. With so many blocks to mine, wood to gather, and hunger to manage, it can seem impossible to keep up. Luckily, there are different farms players can create that can help them make their survival grind a bit easier.

5 best starter farms to build in Minecraft 1.18 update

When starting out in Minecraft, there are certainly a lot of options a player has when choosing a farm to focus on. There are many reasons to have farms, but generally, they are created to gather lots of materials or XP quickly. Certain farms are better at certain things, but ultimately, the goal is to concentrate more on having fun rather than just gathering necessities.

1) Cow Farm

Cows are useful in many ways, but particuarly so for someone just starting out. They provide multiple materials and will grant players the ability to gain raw beef, leather and even milk and XP. No other mob in the game can offer such versatility when farmed. Therefore, players should aim to get one started as soon as possible.

Players can use the raw beef and cook it in a furnace or campfire to gain cooked beef and satiate hunger.

Gear can be crafted by using leather and makes a fine beginning armor set.

Milk can remove buffs and debuffs from the player which is useful all throughout the game.

Breeding cows is also beneficial and gives solid XP. Players can breed cows by feeding two adult cows wheat and getting them to enter love mode. Once they are in love mode, they will breed and spawn a calf in their location.

2) Wheat Farm

Wheat is great to farm on its own as it has multiple uses, but when paired with a cow farm, it can help with breeding cows and getting even more resources. Wheat can be used to create bread, cake and cookies. All of these can be used to restore hunger and can greatly help out in the early game when the player's resources are limited. Cookies restore a bit of hunger and can be used for snacking.

Players can find seeds inside of grass that the player can break with any tool or their hands. These seeds can then be planted inside of a dirt block and will grow into wheat.

3) Sheep Farm

One of the first things a beginning player needs to make in Minecraft is a bed. This helps keep players out of dangerous nights of the game and also keeps the Phantoms at bay. Beds are made using wool, which comes from sheep. But sheep also have other uses; wool is useful for making decorative blocks and paintings. Sheep also provide raw mutton which can be eaten.

Sheep can bred using wheat. Players must feed two adult sheep to get them to enter love mode and then they will spawn a lamb at their location.

Sheep can have their wool harvested without killing them by using shears. The sheep will regrow their wool every few minutes and can be harvested again.

4) Bamboo Farm

Bamboo is a very useful crop for players to have access to in Minecraft. It allows players to have access to a source of sticks that can be quickly regrown. In addition, players can make scaffolding with bamboo, which helps reach high up places and can be quickly moved when needed. Players can find bamboo in jungles and can use them to breed pandas as well.

5) Chicken Farm

Chickens can help players in many ways by serving as a source of food and feathers. For players who plan on using lots of arrows and shooting a bow or crossbow, this can be a prime way to quickly stockpile the arrows they will need to dominate their foes in Minecraft.

Players are able to breed chickens by feeding seeds to two adult chickens. This will cause them to enter love mode. Once they are in love mode, the chickens will spawn a chick at their location.

