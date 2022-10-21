5 best stone blocks for building in Minecraft

Stone blocks in Minecraft are one of the most commonly used items to build any kind of structure. Since building is an integral part of the sandbox title, players spend most of their time gathering resources and putting them to good use. The most common strong block happens to be stone in the Overworld, hence it is used the most.

Regular stone can be crafted into different blocks that are excellent for building structures. Not only do they have different textures, but varied strength levels as well. This article will list some of the best stone building blocks that builders can use. It is majorly focused on newcomers who might not know the different variants available.

Top 5 stone blocks that are excellent for building in Minecraft, ranked

5) Cobblestone

Cobblestone is the nosiest in terms of texture, but it is also the most common variant (Image via Mojang)

When Minecrafters break a stone block, it drops as cobblestone. As time goes by, they will gather the stacks worth of this block. Hence, it becomes one of the best stone blocks for building, though not the best.

It is disregarded by many for its noisy texture and ugly look, but it is an excellent alternative to wood planks when building a starter base. This block is stronger than wood and can withstand lightning strikes as well.

4) Smooth stone

Smooth stone looks like tiles when placed on the floor (Image via Mojang)

Smooth stone is another variant that has a lighter shade of gray with regular stone-gray borders. It can be crafted by smelting regular stone blocks or mined from a butcher's village house.

The borders on these blocks make them an excellent choice for flooring and even walls. When connected to one another, they look like tiles in real life. The clean look of a smooth stone is worth using in a Minecraft build.

3) Mossy stone bricks

Mossy stone bricks can be added with regular stone bricks for aging a Minecraft structure (Image via Mojang)

Usually, stone bricks are used by Minecrafters in builds since they look the cleanest and most robust. However, if they want to make the structure look old, they can occasionally add mossy stone bricks. These blocks can be crafted by combining vines with regular stone bricks.

Not only does this add variation to the overall design, but also makes a structure look old.

2) Chiseled stone bricks

Chiseled stone bricks are extremely beautiful to look at (Image via Mojang)

Chiseled stone bricks are slightly underrated compared to how beautiful they look. These can either be crafted by combining two stone brick slabs or in a stonecutter. They have two concentric squarish circles that have dark gray color, followed by a dark gray square in the middle. The rest of the block has different shades of gray, which gives it a 3D look.

When stacked with one another, they can be used as a wall, floor, or even a ceiling. Additionally, these also look great when used in the exterior parts of a Minecraft structure.

1) Stone bricks

The most famous stone building block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Stone bricks are, of course, the best building block in the set. They look and feel robust, making any structure look like a fortress when built with them. These can be crafted by combining four regular stone blocks.

Usually, players directly step up from cobblestone to stone bricks and instantly witness the difference in their base. The texture of this block is clean and has different dark gray lines separating stone bricks.

