5 best stylish Minecraft houses of 2021

Building is an important aspect of Minecraft. Whether players are playing in their own single-player worlds or populated multiplayer servers, building is the one activity that players tend to spend the most time in when not exploring the vast and infinite sandbox worlds Minecraft has to offer.

Houses are one of the most common builds in Minecraft. From first-timers to Minecraft veterans, every player wants their house to look beautiful and aesthetically pleasing. While players starting their Minecraft journey for the very first time may resort to building simple homes with dirt or cobblestone, players with a little more experience tend to attempt builds that are challenging and stylish to look at.

Top Minecraft house designs (2021)

5) Survival house

A stylish survival house (Image via Reddit/u/Satuh10)

This simple yet stylish build consists of a medium-sized house, perfect for a player with considerable experience playing Minecraft. The majority of the build is done using wooden planks and stripped wooden logs. Blackstone has been used to build the roof tiles of the various sections of the house. The base of the house has been built with stone bricks and includes flowers and bushes for decoration.

4) Skybase

This house build is suspended in the sky and boasts a considerable size. It consists of two buildings, each with its own living quarters. The buildings are connected via the roof, made out of a combination of red wool, red concrete, and red concrete powder. The base of each house is made from sandstone. A plethora of flora surrounds the house, including trees, grass, dead bushes, and flowers.

3) Winter house

This house build is perfect for attempting during the holiday season. It consists of a tall, medium-sized house. The Redditor has chosen an empty, white space for the build, which further accomplishes the “winter” theme. The roof of the house is covered with snow. A thin and long chimney can be seen creeping up above the house.

2) Mountain Moon House

This aesthetic and cozy build consists of a house built inside a mountain. The house consists of 2-3 floors and has enough space to accommodate everything necessary to survive in Minecraft’s harsh environment. The front of the house is covered in glass and is shaped like a crescent moon. A lantern can be seen hanging within the partially hidden crescent moon.

1) Bora Bora House

Bora Bora is known for being one of the best seaside tourist destinations on the planet. Minecraft Redditor u/Waspycraft1 took note of this and built a house similar to cabins in Bora Bora. The lengthy house design has its foundations partially submerged in water. The house itself resembles a beautiful beach house.

A large part of the build is built using stripped birch logs and white concrete for pillars. A small boat build can be seen in the water near the house, along with two smaller boats.

Building a stylish house, be it in any Minecraft biome, is always something to admire. Players tend to pour their heart and soul into house builds. Additionally, players tend to form a strong bond with their virtual homes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

