5 best things to do with command blocks in Minecraft

Though they aren't obtainable in vanilla Minecraft without a player using commands, command blocks are nonetheless incredibly useful. Regardless of whether a player is using them for single-player or multiplayer gameplay, command blocks have many use cases.

Command blocks are intriguing blocks in Minecraft, as they can be set to run in-game commands without the player directly entering them into the chat console. While the number of commands that these blocks can run is remarkably extensive, some uses are more beneficial than others. They are particularly useful when managing a multiplayer world or server, as they can perform functions when the administrators are away.

These blocks, like the commands they execute, can get very complex. However, players can perform some helpful functions quite easily.

Great Minecraft Functions Using Command Blocks

1) Providing Items

While handing out items to fellow players is helpful, no player can be online forever. This is where command blocks come in particularly handy. By using the /give command, players can program command blocks to give other players an infinite number of items each time they run the command. This is especially helpful for multiplayer servers, where command blocks can offer players starting gear and items before they set out into the world.

2) Teleportation

The /tp or /teleport command is incredibly helpful in Minecraft, but tends to require input on the player's part. Fortunately, command blocks can also facilitate these commands and whisk any player who interacts with them to a new location. This particular usage has seen extensive use in multiplayer servers to teleport players, particularly in hub areas, where players can gather before heading off on their own adventures.

3) Altering the Weather

Sometimes a thunderstorm can get in the way of what a Minecraft player wants to do. Other times, it is just what a player needs, explicitly if they want to use certain trident enchantments. Command blocks can come in handy here, as they can use the /weather command to change the weather to whatever a player decides, which includes clear weather in case players would like to disable rain, snow, or other effects.

4) Time Machine

Every Minecraft player knows nightfall can be a real pain. In survival worlds, hostile mobs begin to spawn en masse and hunt players down. However, most hostile mobs are sensitive to sunlight. Rather than waiting for the sun to peek above the horizon, thankfully, with the /time command placed in a command block, players can activate the block and immediately set the world to a specific time.

Granted, depending on the permissions of the multiplayer server, this won't always work as intended. However, if cheats are enabled and a Minecraft player has administrator or operator privileges, then they can manipulate the time of day as desired.

5) Creating Areas For Specific Modes

By using the /gamemode command and setting specific XYZ coordinates, or by using the command block to target certain players, it's possible to use one to force certain areas to convert to Minecraft's various game modes. This is viable for spawn protection, as the command block can set players to Adventure Mode to keep them from breaking blocks. Additionally, the right combination of commands and coordinates can set up Creative Mode or Survival Mode-only areas.

While this particular command block function is relatively scarce in single-player gameplay, it's considerably helpful to set up a multiplayer server without the need for mods or plugins. This way, server administrators can set up their worlds with multiple game modes for Minecraft players to enjoy without having to manually switch the game mode for the entire server.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes