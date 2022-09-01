5 best things to do with friends on a Minecraft server

Players can get the most out of Minecraft when they play online with other gamers, or with their friends. Even though the massive sandbox title offers loads of features for users to completely immerse themselves in single-player worlds, most of them flock to thousands of multiplayer servers. There are several activities to do on the server depending on whether it’s private or public.

Players can either create private servers for traditional Minecraft gameplay with their friends or join a public server and play loads of custom community-made minigames. There are a plethora of options to choose from; hence, here is a list of activities and minigames that one can try with their friends.

Top 5 activities to partake in with friends on a Minecraft server

5) Regular Survival

Survival game mode in the ManaCube Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, the regular survival mode that the popular sandbox game offers is enough to keep players hooked. However, players can embark on the journey with their friends as well.

They can either create a private server to peacefully play in a survival world or jump into the most popular public servers that specialize in survival mode gameplay. One can mine, explore biomes, fight mobs, and complete the journey with their friends.

4) Build Battles

Build Battle hubs in the famous Hypixel Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

If one is not so keen on playing combat-based minigames and simply wants a casual competitive environment with their friends, they can try out games like build battles. This is a minigame where players can compete against each other to build a particular structure in a specific way.

This is a brilliant and relaxing minigame that can also improve building skills. Many popular public servers offer this game mode. Additionally, players can even enter a mode where they can build with their friends as a group against other online gamers.

3) Bedwars

Bedwars hub in the famous Hypixel Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

Arguably the most famous multiplayer minigame in Minecraft is Bedwars. In this mode, players are grouped into teams that will try to infiltrate other teams' areas and destroy their beds. They have two main goals: to protect their own bed and break other teams' beds.

This is an excellent minigame that players can enjoy with their friends, especially if the friend-circle is large and they can participate in different teams. One can spend hours on this particular minigame without getting bored.

2) Parkour

One of the parkour maps in a Minecraft server made from different blocks (Image via Mojang)

Parkour is a fun minigame where players can test their movement skills and complete a map full of challenging areas to jump and run on. They can play this with their friends and test their skills together. This is also a casual and relaxing minigame that is extremely enjoyable with friends. Players can even create their own parkour runs and play on them.

1) PvP

PvP is one of the most famous minigames in thousands of Minecraft servers (Image via Mojang)

One of the most popular minigames on public servers is PvP or 'Player versus Player'. There can be different types of PvP modes where players can either go against completely random gamers, or they can go against their friends.

This is arguably the most fun activity one can partake in with their friends since it will also greatly improve their combat skills in the game. They can even join forces and play duels against other online gamers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are loads of different minigames on the servers that are fun as well.

