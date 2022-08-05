10 best survival seeds for Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition (2022)

Minecraft 1.19 added many interesting new features, such as mangrove swamps, mud, mangrove trees, frogs, frog lights, tadpoles, frog spawn, the allay, ancient cities, and the infamous warden. These are all things that players will more than likely not want access to in their survival worlds.

While players can travel to new areas of their old worlds to force new terrain and structure generation, a quicker way to access new features is to make a new survival world.

Minecraft Java Seeds

5) Frozen Spawn

The zombie village players can find nearby spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 486846301869875090

This seed is for Java Edition.

Pillager Outpost: -240, -432

Witch Hut: -1288, -264

Zombie Village: -1328, 128

Village: 96, -400

Village: 288, 608

Village: -416, -288

Village: -464, 736

Village: -864, 304

Village: -1344, -432

Village: -864, -1088

Village: -752, -1344

Basement Igloo: -664, 280

This seed spawns players in the middle of an expanse of tundra, taiga, and frozen rivers. To the west, players can find a swamp biome. The mushroom island, directly south of spawn, and traveling to the southwest will lead players to an expanse of snowy plains, snowy slopes, and tundra chock full of villages and igloos.

Immediately surrounding spawn, however, are several villages, a small swamp with a witch hut, a pillager outpost, a basement igloo, and a zombie village. Players can use these different structures to launch ahead of normal progression.

Zombie villages are fantastic structures to visit early, to make sure the zombie villages don’t die so that they can be converted into regular villagers for great trades.

4) Jungle Temple Spawn

A jungle temple that players can loot very quickly (Image via Minecraft)

The Seed is: -7145182439126550798

This seed is for Java Edition.

Jungle Temple: -712, -360

Ancient City: 1256, -248

Pillager Outpost: -464, -784

Pillager Outpost: -1696, -320

Village: 176, 784

Village: -448, 800

Village: 1216, 816

Village: -1360, 624

Village: 672, -992

Village: -544, -1040

This seed spawns players in a large jungle biome, stretching for hundreds of blocks in each direction. There is a small badlands biome to the northwest and a savannah biome to the south. The taiga biome, along with other tundra biomes, to the southeast.

Within this spawn jungle biome, only a few hundred blocks from spawn is a jungle temple with diamond horse armor and some emeralds. There are also numerous villages and pillager outposts that players can use to get early-stage Minecraft loot. There is also an ancient city underneath a nearby mountain, should players want to test their mettle against the warden.

3) Giant Swamp

A witch hut close to spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4239221588868079514

This seed is for Java Edition.

Pillager Outpost: -672, -176

Witch Hut: -904, 280

Witch Hut: -1704, 104

Witch Hut: -1768, 1288

Witch Hut: -1336, 2648

Village: -1536, -400

Village: 544, -1408

Village: -944, 1408

Village: -800, 1808

Woodland Mansion: -1992, 2008

Ancient City: -1752, -1000

The main draw of this seed is, as the name implies, the massive swamp biome that the player spawns within a few hundred blocks. This swamp stretches for more than two thousand blocks and is split almost perfectly down the middle between mangrove swamps and regular swamps. There are frozen biomes to the west and badlands to the north.

This swamp biome contains four different witch huts and leads almost directly to a small dark forest biome that contains a woodland mansion. There are also numerous villages nearby that players can loot to quick start their Minecraft progression.

2) Cities, villages, and mushroom islands

The large mushroom island close to spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -5861394126942419538

This seed is for Java Edition.

Village: 96, 720

Village: 912, -528

Village: 1488, -416

Ancient City: 56, 520

Ancient City: 504, 552

Ancient City: 1656, -296

Ancient City: -664, -680

Pillager Outpost: 1216, 720

Basement Igloo: 1352, 744

Large Mushroom Island: -2200, 810

This seed spawns players on a stony beach surrounding a small inland ocean. There is a larger ocean to the north, with a scattering of small mountain biomes to the east, south, and west. Around two thousand blocks to the west, there is a large mushroom island, where players can set up a base of operations free of hostile mobs.

This biome has a few distinct advantages over similar seeds. There are several ancient cities surrounding the spawn, which players can loot after using the other structures nearby spawn to prepare. These other structures include a few different villages, an igloo with a basement, and a pillager outpost, all of which can offer incredible loot to players.

1) Ancient Cityscape

A bamboo jungle next to a jungle temple (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -6346846722201564002

This seed is for Java Edition.

Ancient City: 152, 568

Ancient City: -360, 568

Ancient City: -584, 840

Ancient City: -552, 1192

Ancient City: -184, 1624

Ancient City: -600, 1768

Ancient City: -1144, 504

Ancient City: -1288, 600

Ancient City: -1064, 872

Ancient City: -1448, 808

Ancient City: -1080, -536

Ancient City: -1512, -328

Ancient City: -1672, -152

Woodland Mansion: -2184, -408

Village: 96, 1344

Village: 16, 1696

Village: -960, 1456

Village: -1248, -352

Village: -400, -1248

Village: -832, -1312

Village: -1072, -1008

Village: -1536, -1024

Pillager Outpost: -512, 1648

Jungle Temple: -1192, 1592

This seed spawns players in a jungle biome containing bamboo and sparse jungles alongside the regular jungle. To the west, there is a mixture of dark oak forests, regular forests, plains, and birch forests. There are more than a dozen mountains, most of which have ancient cities underneath them. There is a small badlands biome to the east.

This is one of the most packed seeds for Java a player can hope to find. As mentioned earlier, there are more than a dozen ancient cities within two thousand blocks of spawn. Additionally, there are also eight villages, all easily accessible to players. There is also a woodland mansion close to spawn.

Bedrock Seeds

5) Double swamps and mountains

The pillager outpost players can find near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -1588794605890501195

This seed is for Bedrock Edition.

Village: -1416, -408

Village: 696, 1432

Village: 1272, 1288

Village: 1800, 696

Village: 1288, -472

Village: 1256, -856

Witch Hut: 1624, 520

Pillager Outpost: 616, 648

Pillager Outpost: 1544, 728

Ancient City: 136, 520

Ancient City: 488, 568

This seed spawns players in a thin strip of forest, with jungles and an ocean to the north, birch forests to the west, mangrove and regular swamps to the east, and several different mountains to the south, with dark oak forests even further to the south.

This seed features half a dozen villages spread around the 1.5 thousand blocks or so surrounding spawn. Additionally, there is a witch hut where players can make a witch farm at.

There are two different pillager outposts, from which players can loot and get a crossbow, and two different ancient cities that players can take on once they have finished looting the other structures.

4) Cities and villages

The mountain range that the player spawns on (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 3569727322341828237

This seed is for Bedrock Edition.

Village: -440, 200

Village: -280, 616

Village: -168, -328

Village: 840, 792

Village: 1272, 824

Village: -1464, -264

Jungle Temple: -664, -168

Jungle Temple: 248, 1032

Ancient City: 120, 168

Ancient City: 136, -216

Ancient City: 104, 488

Zombie Village: -344, -808

This seed spawns players on the edge of a large savannah mountain range. There is a large jungle biome to the south, with a small jungle biome to the northwest. A badlands biome to the southwest and more jungles to the northeast.

This seed has one major advantage: a large number of villages. Three of the listed villages are within a few hundred blocks of spawn, making them lootable within the first few minutes of spawning in. There are also two different jungle temples that players can access and Minecraft's new ancient cities.

3) Treasure Desert

The contents of the nearest buried treasure (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 8347100353444878075

This seed is for Bedrock Edition.

Village: 264, -328

Village: -1272, -776

Ancient City: 136, 168

Ancient City: 72, 520

Ancient City: 456, 408

Ancient City: 552, 184

Ancient City: 888, 200

Ancient City: 216, 888

Ancient City: 440, 888

Ancient City: 920, 856

Ancient City: -680, 1320

Desert Temple: -1464, 248

Desert Temple: -1512, -184

Center of buried treasure bubble: -232, 1288

This seed spawns players on the edge of a large badlands biome. Players can find mountains, jungles, forests, and wooded badlands to the south. There are savannah biomes and small dark oak and birch forests to the east.

To the south, there is a huge amount of buried treasures in wooded badlands surrounding a small amount of water. There are 17 buried treasures, all within around 300 blocks. Nine ancient cities are within a thousand or so blocks of spawn, making the warden a real threat in this seed.

2) Woodland mansion and jungle temple

The woodland mansion is relatively close to spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -1367010976766863467

This seed is for Bedrock Edition.

Pillager Outpost: 568, -1224

Pillager Outpost: 376, -1800

Pillager Outpost: 1432, -1032

Pillager Outpost: 1800, 680

Village: 1368, -1608

Village: 1368, -1000

Village: 1256, 776

Village: 1720, 840

Woodland Mansion: 424, 424

Jungle Temple: 680, 664

This seed spawns players in an old-growth birch forest biome. There is a forest to the north, along with a small swamp. To the south, there is a massive dark oak forest biome, and then further south, there is a jungle biome. To the southeast, there is also a large savannah biome.

This seed is interesting as it features many Minecraft's illagers nearby the spawn. Within 2000 blocks of spawn, there is not only a woodland mansion but a total of four pillager outposts. There are several villages that players can get early-stage Minecraft to loot from, and even a jungle temple in the small jungle biome near the woodland mansion.

1) Ice spikes and mushrooms

A tundra village near an ice spikes biome (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 5361379437311876458

This seed is for Bedrock Edition.

Basement Igloo: 136, -168

Basement Igloo: 88, 616

Basement Igloo: 136, -1192

Basement Igloo: -680, 568

Basement Igloo: -744, 168

Basement Igloo: -968, -328

Basement Igloo: -1496, -200

Village: 88, -200

Village: -200, 200

Village: 264, 712

Village: 216, -856

Village: -1400, 232

Village: -1384, -776

Pillager Outpost: 168, -1016

Pillager Outpost: -1176, 296

Ancient City: -1016, -168

Ancient City: -1128, -600

This seed spawns players in a snowy plains biome. A large ice spikes biome to the southwest and a large snowy mountain biome to the northwest. Players can find a large mushroom island to make a house to the northeast without dealing with hostile mobs.

Almost everything players might need to jumpstart their Minecraft world can be found nearby. Numerous villages should provide players with food, loot, and basement igloos from which players can get golden apples and potions.

Additionally, there are pillager outposts and ancient cities that Minecraft players can attempt to take on once they are armed and ready.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

