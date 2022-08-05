10 best survival seeds for Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition (2022)

Minecraft 1.19 added many interesting new features, such as mangrove swamps, mud, mangrove trees, frogs, frog lights, tadpoles, frog spawn, the allay, ancient cities, and the infamous warden. These are all things that players will more than likely not want access to in their survival worlds.
While players can travel to new areas of their old worlds to force new terrain and structure generation, a quicker way to access new features is to make a new survival world.
Minecraft Java Seeds
5) Frozen Spawn
The seed is: 486846301869875090
This seed is for Java Edition.
- Pillager Outpost: -240, -432
- Witch Hut: -1288, -264
- Zombie Village: -1328, 128
- Village: 96, -400
- Village: 288, 608
- Village: -416, -288
- Village: -464, 736
- Village: -864, 304
- Village: -1344, -432
- Village: -864, -1088
- Village: -752, -1344
- Basement Igloo: -664, 280
This seed spawns players in the middle of an expanse of tundra, taiga, and frozen rivers. To the west, players can find a swamp biome. The mushroom island, directly south of spawn, and traveling to the southwest will lead players to an expanse of snowy plains, snowy slopes, and tundra chock full of villages and igloos.
Immediately surrounding spawn, however, are several villages, a small swamp with a witch hut, a pillager outpost, a basement igloo, and a zombie village. Players can use these different structures to launch ahead of normal progression.
Zombie villages are fantastic structures to visit early, to make sure the zombie villages don’t die so that they can be converted into regular villagers for great trades.
4) Jungle Temple Spawn
The Seed is: -7145182439126550798
This seed is for Java Edition.
- Jungle Temple: -712, -360
- Ancient City: 1256, -248
- Pillager Outpost: -464, -784
- Pillager Outpost: -1696, -320
- Village: 176, 784
- Village: -448, 800
- Village: 1216, 816
- Village: -1360, 624
- Village: 672, -992
- Village: -544, -1040
This seed spawns players in a large jungle biome, stretching for hundreds of blocks in each direction. There is a small badlands biome to the northwest and a savannah biome to the south. The taiga biome, along with other tundra biomes, to the southeast.
Within this spawn jungle biome, only a few hundred blocks from spawn is a jungle temple with diamond horse armor and some emeralds. There are also numerous villages and pillager outposts that players can use to get early-stage Minecraft loot. There is also an ancient city underneath a nearby mountain, should players want to test their mettle against the warden.
3) Giant Swamp
The seed is: -4239221588868079514
This seed is for Java Edition.
- Pillager Outpost: -672, -176
- Witch Hut: -904, 280
- Witch Hut: -1704, 104
- Witch Hut: -1768, 1288
- Witch Hut: -1336, 2648
- Village: -1536, -400
- Village: 544, -1408
- Village: -944, 1408
- Village: -800, 1808
- Woodland Mansion: -1992, 2008
- Ancient City: -1752, -1000
The main draw of this seed is, as the name implies, the massive swamp biome that the player spawns within a few hundred blocks. This swamp stretches for more than two thousand blocks and is split almost perfectly down the middle between mangrove swamps and regular swamps. There are frozen biomes to the west and badlands to the north.
This swamp biome contains four different witch huts and leads almost directly to a small dark forest biome that contains a woodland mansion. There are also numerous villages nearby that players can loot to quick start their Minecraft progression.
2) Cities, villages, and mushroom islands
The seed is: -5861394126942419538
This seed is for Java Edition.
- Village: 96, 720
- Village: 912, -528
- Village: 1488, -416
- Ancient City: 56, 520
- Ancient City: 504, 552
- Ancient City: 1656, -296
- Ancient City: -664, -680
- Pillager Outpost: 1216, 720
- Basement Igloo: 1352, 744
- Large Mushroom Island: -2200, 810
This seed spawns players on a stony beach surrounding a small inland ocean. There is a larger ocean to the north, with a scattering of small mountain biomes to the east, south, and west. Around two thousand blocks to the west, there is a large mushroom island, where players can set up a base of operations free of hostile mobs.
This biome has a few distinct advantages over similar seeds. There are several ancient cities surrounding the spawn, which players can loot after using the other structures nearby spawn to prepare. These other structures include a few different villages, an igloo with a basement, and a pillager outpost, all of which can offer incredible loot to players.
1) Ancient Cityscape
The seed is: -6346846722201564002
This seed is for Java Edition.
- Ancient City: 152, 568
- Ancient City: -360, 568
- Ancient City: -584, 840
- Ancient City: -552, 1192
- Ancient City: -184, 1624
- Ancient City: -600, 1768
- Ancient City: -1144, 504
- Ancient City: -1288, 600
- Ancient City: -1064, 872
- Ancient City: -1448, 808
- Ancient City: -1080, -536
- Ancient City: -1512, -328
- Ancient City: -1672, -152
- Woodland Mansion: -2184, -408
- Village: 96, 1344
- Village: 16, 1696
- Village: -960, 1456
- Village: -1248, -352
- Village: -400, -1248
- Village: -832, -1312
- Village: -1072, -1008
- Village: -1536, -1024
- Pillager Outpost: -512, 1648
- Jungle Temple: -1192, 1592
This seed spawns players in a jungle biome containing bamboo and sparse jungles alongside the regular jungle. To the west, there is a mixture of dark oak forests, regular forests, plains, and birch forests. There are more than a dozen mountains, most of which have ancient cities underneath them. There is a small badlands biome to the east.
This is one of the most packed seeds for Java a player can hope to find. As mentioned earlier, there are more than a dozen ancient cities within two thousand blocks of spawn. Additionally, there are also eight villages, all easily accessible to players. There is also a woodland mansion close to spawn.
Bedrock Seeds
5) Double swamps and mountains
The seed is: -1588794605890501195
This seed is for Bedrock Edition.
- Village: -1416, -408
- Village: 696, 1432
- Village: 1272, 1288
- Village: 1800, 696
- Village: 1288, -472
- Village: 1256, -856
- Witch Hut: 1624, 520
- Pillager Outpost: 616, 648
- Pillager Outpost: 1544, 728
- Ancient City: 136, 520
- Ancient City: 488, 568
This seed spawns players in a thin strip of forest, with jungles and an ocean to the north, birch forests to the west, mangrove and regular swamps to the east, and several different mountains to the south, with dark oak forests even further to the south.
This seed features half a dozen villages spread around the 1.5 thousand blocks or so surrounding spawn. Additionally, there is a witch hut where players can make a witch farm at.
There are two different pillager outposts, from which players can loot and get a crossbow, and two different ancient cities that players can take on once they have finished looting the other structures.
4) Cities and villages
The seed is: 3569727322341828237
This seed is for Bedrock Edition.
- Village: -440, 200
- Village: -280, 616
- Village: -168, -328
- Village: 840, 792
- Village: 1272, 824
- Village: -1464, -264
- Jungle Temple: -664, -168
- Jungle Temple: 248, 1032
- Ancient City: 120, 168
- Ancient City: 136, -216
- Ancient City: 104, 488
- Zombie Village: -344, -808
This seed spawns players on the edge of a large savannah mountain range. There is a large jungle biome to the south, with a small jungle biome to the northwest. A badlands biome to the southwest and more jungles to the northeast.
This seed has one major advantage: a large number of villages. Three of the listed villages are within a few hundred blocks of spawn, making them lootable within the first few minutes of spawning in. There are also two different jungle temples that players can access and Minecraft's new ancient cities.
3) Treasure Desert
The seed is: 8347100353444878075
This seed is for Bedrock Edition.
- Village: 264, -328
- Village: -1272, -776
- Ancient City: 136, 168
- Ancient City: 72, 520
- Ancient City: 456, 408
- Ancient City: 552, 184
- Ancient City: 888, 200
- Ancient City: 216, 888
- Ancient City: 440, 888
- Ancient City: 920, 856
- Ancient City: -680, 1320
- Desert Temple: -1464, 248
- Desert Temple: -1512, -184
- Center of buried treasure bubble: -232, 1288
This seed spawns players on the edge of a large badlands biome. Players can find mountains, jungles, forests, and wooded badlands to the south. There are savannah biomes and small dark oak and birch forests to the east.
To the south, there is a huge amount of buried treasures in wooded badlands surrounding a small amount of water. There are 17 buried treasures, all within around 300 blocks. Nine ancient cities are within a thousand or so blocks of spawn, making the warden a real threat in this seed.
2) Woodland mansion and jungle temple
The seed is: -1367010976766863467
This seed is for Bedrock Edition.
- Pillager Outpost: 568, -1224
- Pillager Outpost: 376, -1800
- Pillager Outpost: 1432, -1032
- Pillager Outpost: 1800, 680
- Village: 1368, -1608
- Village: 1368, -1000
- Village: 1256, 776
- Village: 1720, 840
- Woodland Mansion: 424, 424
- Jungle Temple: 680, 664
This seed spawns players in an old-growth birch forest biome. There is a forest to the north, along with a small swamp. To the south, there is a massive dark oak forest biome, and then further south, there is a jungle biome. To the southeast, there is also a large savannah biome.
This seed is interesting as it features many Minecraft's illagers nearby the spawn. Within 2000 blocks of spawn, there is not only a woodland mansion but a total of four pillager outposts. There are several villages that players can get early-stage Minecraft to loot from, and even a jungle temple in the small jungle biome near the woodland mansion.
1) Ice spikes and mushrooms
The seed is: 5361379437311876458
This seed is for Bedrock Edition.
- Basement Igloo: 136, -168
- Basement Igloo: 88, 616
- Basement Igloo: 136, -1192
- Basement Igloo: -680, 568
- Basement Igloo: -744, 168
- Basement Igloo: -968, -328
- Basement Igloo: -1496, -200
- Village: 88, -200
- Village: -200, 200
- Village: 264, 712
- Village: 216, -856
- Village: -1400, 232
- Village: -1384, -776
- Pillager Outpost: 168, -1016
- Pillager Outpost: -1176, 296
- Ancient City: -1016, -168
- Ancient City: -1128, -600
This seed spawns players in a snowy plains biome. A large ice spikes biome to the southwest and a large snowy mountain biome to the northwest. Players can find a large mushroom island to make a house to the northeast without dealing with hostile mobs.
Almost everything players might need to jumpstart their Minecraft world can be found nearby. Numerous villages should provide players with food, loot, and basement igloos from which players can get golden apples and potions.
Additionally, there are pillager outposts and ancient cities that Minecraft players can attempt to take on once they are armed and ready.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.