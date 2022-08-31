5 best texture packs for Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition

Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition is famous for having loads of mods that players can use. This is one of the reasons why the game has been so popular even after a decade. Whether it's a small mod or an entire modpack, one can change almost any feature of the game. One of the most famous types of mods is called texture packs.

As the name suggests, texture packs are smaller mods that essentially change the different types of textures present inside the game. Players who are new to the game can get slightly confused between resource packs and texture packs, but both are pretty much the same. There are some brilliant texture packs out there for the latest Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition.

Top 5 texture packs for Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition

5) Bare Bones

Bare Bones texture pack screenshot (Image via CurseForge/Bare Bones)

Bare Bones is a brilliant texture pack that completely changes what the world of Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition looks like. As the name implies, this texture pack reduces the textures even more and makes them extremely minimalistic. Along with this, it bumps up the color vibrance of blocks and mobs to enhance the world even more.

This texture pack somewhat looks like the official trailer of the game produced by Mojang. It is properly compatible with the latest 1.19 version of the game and can be downloaded from the CurseForge website.

4) Clarity Pixel Perfection

Clarity texture pack used by a player (Image via Reddit/u/The_Troj)

Completely opposite to what the Bare Bones texture pack offers, the Clarity Pixel Perfection drastically enhances the textures of every block and mob present in the game. Since Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition is quite realistic in some aspects, having realistic textures brings more out of the sandbox title.

From wood logs to mob faces and body textures, everything changes through this texture pack. It is also completely compatible with the 1.19 update and is easily available on the CurseForge website.

3) Fresh Animations

Villagers and other mobs will come alive through this texture pack (Image via CurseForge)

Even though Mojang is trying to improve on the mob movements in Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition with the new Warden animation, there are loads of old mobs that have very basic movements that make them boring. This is where Fresh Animations texture pack can greatly help.

This texture pack adds all kinds of new, more fluid movements to mobs in terms of how they walk, run, and even move their eyes to look at something. The texture pack is compatible with the 1.19 update and is available on the CurseForge website.

2) Stay True

Stay True texture pack completely changes the game's world (Image via CurseForge)

Stay True is another brilliant texture pack for Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition that can greatly improve what the world around the player looks like. It changes the leaves on the tree, adds more variation to flowers and fungi, and changes the texture of every single block present in the game.

If players are bored of seeing the same old vanilla textures, they can download this texture pack that offers a refreshing sight. It is also available on the CurseForge website.

1) X-ray Ultimate

This texture pack is only used when players want to find ores easily (Image via CurseForge)

Though this particular texture pack does not enhance the beauty of the game, it can be extremely useful for players who are new to the game and want to progress as quickly as possible. X-ray Ultimate is a texture pack that essentially removes all the textures from every block except ores.

This allows players to easily spot all the ores present underground and find them much quicker. This is the only texture pack on the list that will practically help players progress faster in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other texture packs that are great.

