10 best Bedrock texture packs for Minecraft 1.19 update

If Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players want a brand new look for their worlds, it may not be a bad call to download a texture pack or two.

Though players can access texture packs via the Minecraft Marketplace in-game, they can also download them from third-party sites. These packs can be installed manually and perform the same visual overhaul without players needing to spend money via microtransactions.

Several sites facilitate texture packs for both Java and Bedrock Edition, and the selection is massive, to say the least.

Below, Minecraft players can find a great assortment of Bedrock texture packs for version 1.19.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Night Vision, John Smith Legacy Addon and 8 more Minecraft: Bedrock Edition texture packs currently available on Planet Minecraft

1) The Asphyxious Custom Pack

A farm rendered in Asphyxious (Image via Asp_Blackhole)

A Minecraft texture pack curated for horror fans, Asphyxious is both gorgeous while still being quite unsettling.

The block textures have a realistic feel to them without diving into overt photorealism. However, what's truly creepy about this pack is the mobs.

Creepers possess an almost anglerfish-like appearance, the Warden looks absolutely crazed, and Endermen seem to have a strange substance growing on them.

This pack surely isn't for the faint of heart, but it can make for an excellent horror experience with the right shaders.

2) John Smith Legacy Addon

A beautifully detailed interior in the John Smith Legacy pack (Image via Filal_)

One of the longest-running Minecraft texture packs available, the John Smith Legacy Addon has been tweaked and improved over the years dating back to beta.

The pack can improve existing in-game textures and even introduce its own custom models for an even better visual experience. Regardless of which option players choose, they should expect an exceptionally detailed set of textures.

You can essentially count the stonework in stone brick blocks, and leaf block textures look incredibly voluminous, almost as if they were to emulate real life.

This pack may be a bit resource-heavy for some players, but those that can meet the hardware requirements should certainly give it a look.

3) Legendary RT Textures

Legendary RT harnesses the full potential of ray tracing (Image via LEGENDARY RT TEXTURES)

For Minecraft players with impressive hardware, Legendary RT can promise to be a truly immersive experience.

The textures begin at 128x resolution but can be upscaled to as high as 1024x. Moreover, the textures can be beautifully ray-traced, scattering light across their surfaces to create a visually pleasing aesthetic.

Paired with the right shaders, Minecraft players may even forget what game they're playing with this texture pack. The overhaul of the game's textures is that comprehensive.

4) Epic Adventures x32

The End rendered in Epic Adventures (Image via toby109tt)

Releasing in late 2017, Epic Adventures has endured as one of the most visually striking texture packs.

Playable in both Java and Bedrock Editions, Epic Adventures may only have a 32x resolution, but what it does with that resolution is astonishing. Players can view gorgeous vistas of well-crafted block textures and revamped skyboxes. The skies in the End are particularly impressive, truly capturing the otherworldly feeling the dimension is meant to convey.

This pack also revamps the Overworld to give it a much more realistic feel, and it shouldn't hold as high of a performance impact as other higher-resolution packs.

5) Night Vision

This utility pack ensures players never get lost in the dark (Image via Luracasmus)

This particular texture pack is more of a utility than a true Minecraft texture pack. However, it still serves its purpose by keeping players in a perpetual state of night vision. This way, players won't get lost in dark caves and should also be able to see very far down into the sea floor.

Granted, this texture pack doesn't prevent hostile mobs from spawning in dark areas. However, players should be able to see them coming from some distance away with this pack activated.

6) BetterVanillaBuilding

Players can combine blocks like never before with this pack (Image via StefanJ2)

Though BetterVanillaBuilding is listed as a Minecraft texture pack, it's far more than that. This pack is, in fact, a resource pack that enhances Minecraft's capabilities when it comes to block combinations.

By pairing this pack with Optifine's connected texture function, players can create blocks not found in the vanilla build of the game. Additionally, players can also create custom weapons, armor and even Elytra if they'd like. Even the in-game mobs are reworked to better suit the biomes they find themselves in.

7) Wolfhound

Various armor sets rendered in Wolfhound (Image ThistlePack)

One of Bedrock Edition's most unique packs, Wolfhound draws inspiration from hand-sketched art.

Almost every single texture looks as if it was crafted by hand, and even the item icons have been completely overhauled. Even better, there are seven total variants ranging from themes like dark, medieval, fairy, heavenly and Eastern variations. There's even a customizer option if Minecraft players would like to combine multiple variants to create their own.

This expansive texture pack is just as visually appealing as it is adjustable.

8) Clarity

Clarity's visuals are sublime without any support (Image via SCtester)

For a truly immersive and gorgeous experience, Minecraft players should strongly consider Clarity.

Every 32x texture is built pixel by pixel, and its lighting and atmospheric effects are fantastic without the assistance of shaders. However, tossing in shaders like Optifine make this texture pack even more breathtaking.

All the while, Clarity still embraces the game's block-based style, so players don't remove themselves too significantly. The lower resolution of the textures also ensures that players will be able to run Clarity comfortably on lower-end devices.

9) Jicklus 1.19

A gentle meadow rendered in Jicklus (Image via Jicklus)

Combining Minecraft's original textures with a rustic, earthy appeal, Jicklus is a magnificent texture pack. Players who would like to augment the pack further can download a few companion addons, which provide golden birch, orange autumn and spring blossom trees for an even more seasonal approach.

Optifine users can also augment Jicklus with connected mob textures, further improving the immersion of a player's game world with a very low amount of effort.

10) Bare Bones

Bare Bones' new promo splash for The Wild Update (Image via RobotPants)

Bare Bones is a perfect fit for players that enjoy minimalism. This pack slims down the extra pixels on each texture, creating a smoother visual appearance compared to vanilla Minecraft.

In a sense, this texture pack is reminiscent of the game's official trailers, which are much less detailed per block while still looking great. Its colors are still as vibrant as possible and capture the core appeal of the game's aesthetic.

With The Wild Update's release, this fantastic texture pack applies its minimal revisions to the deep dark biome, the Warden mob and mangrove swamp biomes. Even frogs and the Allay have received a makeover.

