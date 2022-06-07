5 best things to mine in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update will be released in a few hours and players from all around the globe are eagerly waiting for it to drop. Along with new mobs and biomes, the update will also pack loads of new blocks. These will generate in both the new biomes: Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp.

Blocks are a fundamental item in the game. Almost everything in the game's world is made up of blocks. With Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update, three new categories of blocks will be released: sculk, mud, and mangrove.

Sculk blocks will generate in the Deep Dark Biome, whereas mud and mangrove blocks will be in Mangrove Swamps. All these blocks are worth checking out and there are some that should definitely be mined by players.

Top 5 things to mine in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update

1) Sculk shrieker

Sculk shrieker (Image via Mojang)

This is the most terrifying block in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update. This variant of the sculk block is solely responsible for summoning the horrific Warden.

When players are in the Deep Dark Biome, they need to be extremely silent to prevent sculk sensors from activating. If they make any noise, the sculk sensor will detect the sound and activate the shrieker, which will summon the Warden after three such instances.

Despite being the most feared block, its design is quite fascinating to witness. If players cover all the sculk sensor blocks, they can mine these shriekers with Silk Touch enchantment to obtain them. They can be an excellent collector's item which players can place at their base without worrying for a Warden to spawn.

2) Mangrove roots

Mangrove roots hanging from the trees (Image via Mojang)

Mangroves are a brand new type of trees that will generate in the new Mangrove Swamp Biome in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update. They are different from other trees in the game and will have loads of roots that will touch the ground instead of the actual log blocks.

These Mangrove roots are fascinating new blocks that can be mined by players simply by hand or with an axe. They can be used as a new decoration block.

3) Mud

Mud blocks and a frog in Mangrove Swamp (Image via Mojang)

Mud is a brand new block that will be part of the Mangrove Swamp biome in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update. It will cover most of the biome's surface and can be found a few blocks below the surface as well. These are quite easy to obtain as they can also be created simply by pouring a water bottle on a dirt block.

Once mined, mud can be further crafted into packed mud and mud bricks. These are new solid blocks with which players can build structures. Mud can also be used to get renewable clay if placed on top of a dripstone block with pointy dripstone.

4) Mangrove Logs

Stripped version of Mangrove logs (Image via Mojang)

For years, players have been asking for a new type of wood in the game, and they are finally going to get one in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update. In the new Mangrove Swamp biome, players will find Mangrove trees with new wood.

Mangrove logs will have a muddy brown and black colored bark with vibrant red colored wood inside. This wood has the same properties as other wood types in the game and players can make new types of doors and trapdoors with them.

5) Sculk

Sculk blocks (Image via Mojang)

Normal sculks will be the most common block found in the new Deep Dark biome in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update. These will be nearly black in color with blue dots that will glow in the dark. These will create an extremely spooky environment in the new cave biome.

If no sculk sensors or shriekers are around, these blocks are worth mining with a normal pickaxe as they drop XP points. If players have a sculk catalyst, they can fight and kill mobs and the sculk will spread from the catalyst. Finally, the sculk spread can be mined for XP points.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

