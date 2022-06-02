Top 5 new building blocks coming with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Mojang is about to release Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update in a few days. Millions of fans from all around the globe are eagerly waiting for all the new features to be released. The two new biomes, Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp, have their own set of new blocks.

In Minecraft, players have access to an infinite number of blocks that they can collect, convert into different blocks, and then use these blocks to build almost anything they want. Whether it's a small hut or a massive castle, players are always in need of new and unique blocks. Fortunately, with the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, players will be getting some amazing new sets of blocks to use for building and decoration.

5 new Minecraft building blocks coming with 1.19 The Wild Update

5) Froglight

Froglight blocks (Image via Mojang)

Froglight is a brand new type of light-emitting block that will be added with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. These are not exactly the best blocks for building structures, but they can be a great decoration block. Froglights will come in three different colors: pearlescent, verdant, and ochre.

These blocks can be obtained when a particular colored frog eats a small magma cube. For example, if a green frog eats a small magma cube, instead of dropping magma cream, the frog will drop a verdant Froglight block.

4) Sculk

Sculk blocks (Image via Mojang)

Though nearly all the sculk blocks are quite spooky and eerie, they are quite fascinating to look at, especially the normal sculk block. When it comes to locating these blocks, they will only generate in the Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

Sculk can be a great block to build interior walls or floors since its texture has a faint glowing effect.

If too many of them are stacked together, the overall texture can be a bit noisy. However, if players want a spooky interior, sculk blocks can help and are great for this purpose.

These blocks can only be mined with a silk touch enchanted tool.

3) Stripped Mangrove logs

Stripped Mangrove Logs (Image via Mojang)

Several players use stripped versions of wood logs in their builds; hence, the new stripped Mangrove logs are also a great new option. The smooth reddish texture on the sides of the log with concentric squares at the top and bottom can give a new look to the builds.

Players can simply place normal Mangrove logs and right-click on them while holding an axe to strip them.

2) Mud bricks

Mud bricks (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the few blocks that fall under the category of building blocks. Several types of brick blocks are frequently used by players to strengthen their structures. In the new Mangrove Swamp Biome in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, players will find new mud blocks. These mud blocks can be crafted into packed mud, which can further be converted into mud bricks.

Mud bricks can then be used as they are, or they can be crafted into stairs, slabs, and walls. They are great for making small huts and other exterior walls of a structure.

1) Mangrove planks

Mangrove planks (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, players will be getting a new type of wood that will come from Mangrove trees in the new biome. This will give players red-colored wood from which they can make planks.

Planks are some of the most used types of wood blocks. Though players can make a variety of new blocks like doors, fences, trapdoors, etc., they will mostly use planks, particularly for building structures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

