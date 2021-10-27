5 best tips to build underwater houses in Minecraft

Minecraft has one of the most diverse infinite worlds of any video game out there. It houses many different biomes, most of which differ from each other in terms of mob spawns, weather conditions, flora, and map generation. These biomes make for a variety of different places for bases to be built.

The ocean is the one biome in Minecraft which builders often overlook. However, the truth is that underwater builds, while sometimes tedious, can result in beautiful and aesthetic structures.

Top 5 tips for underwater house builds in Minecraft

5) Bubble columns and elevators

Underwater bubble columns (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, building an underwater house requires the player to be below water for long periods at a time, so players can drown extremely fast if they are not equipped with certain enchantments or near certain blocks.

Magma cubes, when placed in water, create bubble columns that pull any entity towards them. Therefore, they can be used for a quick descent. Also, standing in the bubble column while holding shift will replenish the player's air meter. When placed in water, soul sand produces bubble columns that push the player away from them, allowing for a speedy ascent.

4) Use conduits

Conduits are one of the most creative inventions in Minecraft. At significant depths underwater, it gets quite dark and difficult to see. While building or searching for a place to build, this can be quite irritating.

However, when activated, conduits apply the 'Conduit Power' effect to the player, which essentially gives the player underwater night vision, restores oxygen, and makes underwater mining speed equivalent to mining on land.

3) Source blocks and sponges

Sponges in an Ocean Monument (Image via Minecraft)

When building an underwater house in Minecraft, players will need to drain water from their structures. Rooms will require to be emptied of water before being habitable.

In Minecraft, two types of blocks can be used to drain water. The first type refers to source or command blocks like dirt, sand, or gravel. Placing this and picking it back up in a 1x1 area will remove water from that area. The second refers to sponges, which soak up a large amount of water at once. Sponges are found only in ocean monuments in randomly generated 'sponge rooms' or as drops from Elder Guardians.

2) Hiding the base

Image via u/Dekuchi on Reddit

Hidden bases in Minecraft are thrilling to witness and even better to live in. Camouflaged underwater bases are the best idea to hide one's base and give an aesthetic look to the base. Ideas for a camouflaged base could be an outer wall made of blue glass or to use gravel to resemble an underwater gravel hill.

1) Drop-in construction

The drop-in building method in Minecraft is useful and saves time. It requires the player to find a deep area in the ocean and make a temporary platform above or on it using a non-gravity block like dirt.

Then, the player must build the shell of their base on the platform with a gravity block like sand. When the shape is in place, all the player has to do is break the dirt platform, and the sandy shell of the base will float down and take its place on the ocean floor.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu