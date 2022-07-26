5 best traps for mobs in Minecraft 1.19 update

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, players will need to fight all kinds of mobs in order to survive and thrive. Most of the time, they will normally use melee or ranged weapons to attack mobs. Though this is the best way to deal damage and kill them, another way of doing it is by trapping them in certain ways.

Traps are quite famous in the game since players have created farms for nearly all mobs in the game. These usually have some kind of trap for mobs, and while some automatically kill mobs, others simply make them powerless against players who can easily kill them without taking up a proper fight.

5 great traps to farm mobs easily in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Cobweb trap

When players first encounter cobweb blocks in the game, they will notice that it can drastically slow down entity movements, making them powerless. Though players can break the cobwebs and escape, mobs cannot do anything when they are stuck in it. Hence, a great trap can be made with the help of cobwebs in Minecraft 1.19 update.

Players can lure mobs and make them fall into a pit of cobwebs. Those mobs who cannot attack players or only have melee attacks will be helpless. Players can further enhance the trap by placing lava underneath the hole to burn the mobs to death.

2) Redstone suffocation trap

Redstone is one of the most used components in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Players can create all sorts of contraptions with redstone's power, including traps. Spawners are blocks from which mobs can spawn and are usually present in dungeons, mineshafts, nether fortresses, etc.

One of the simplest ways to kill mobs using redstone circuit is by creating a suffocation area where mobs will be imprisoned and crushed with solid blocks pushed by pistons.

3) Spawner fall damage trap

This is one of the most common mob farm traps in Minecraft 1.19 update. Overworld spawners present in dungeons, mineshafts, woodland mansions, and more are excellent for making mob farms. One of the best ways to kill entities automatically is by pushing it from a high altitude, inflicting fall damage.

Flowing water can be used to push mobs into a water elevator that takes them to a certain height. Finally, it will push them into a put where they fall to their demise. This is one of the most used methods when creating a mob farm.

4) Trapdoor trap

Trapdoors are one of the most used items when it comes to creating common hostile mob farms in Minecraft 1.19 update.

For some reason, mobs perceive trapdoors as normal blocks, even though they can be opened or closed to create a hollow space through which any entity can fall. This trick is widely exploited to create traps for mobs so that they fall into a pit.

Players can simply create a one-block wide ravine in which mobs will fall and place trapdoors on the surface. Finally, these trapdoors can be flicked so that an opening is made.

When mobs spawn, they will perceive the area full of solid blocks and normally walk over the trapdoor as well. However, the trapdoor area will have a hole; hence mobs will fall and get trapped.

5) Hoglin Warped fungus trap

When it comes to survival in Minecraft 1.19 update, food items become essential. Hoglin farm is one of the best sources of good food items like cooked porkchop.

This can also made with a clever trap where players can use warped fungus to scare hoglins and force them to jump in a lava pit where they will burn to death. Later, the hoppers underneath the lava will collect the cooked porkchop.

Even though this trap only works for one mob, it helps players create one of the best farms in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other great traps that players can create.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far