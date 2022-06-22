5 best automatic farms to start your survival in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a game all about survival, and part of this survival process is ensuring that players have abundant access to whatever material or resources they could need. Thankfully, Minecraft is perfect for this, with hundreds of different farms and designs the community has come up with over the years.

While there are farms for many things, such as prismarine or gold, there are farms that are so generally useful that players should focus on getting as soon as possible, such as food farms or farms that make setting up more farms in the future much easier.

5 incredibly useful fully automated farms for Minecraft 1.19 survival worlds

5) Sugar cane farm

Sugar cane is a very useful resource. It can be turned into paper, which is required for setting up an enchanting station due to being a required ingredient for books. It can also be turned into sugar, which is useful for certain foods, such as pumpkin pie, and for potion brewing.

These farms take advantage of how sugar cane grows to fully automate its farming. Sugar cane grows by having more cane pop on top of existing sugar cane. This means that systems can be set up using observers to detect when sugarcane grows. This observer signal can be fed into a piston, which will break the sugar cane, dropping it for a hopper to collect.

4) Chicken farm

Chickens are the only animal that can be totally automated in farming. While farms such as cow crushers require players to continually feed the cows wheat to cause them to become willing and to mate, there is a style of chicken farm that will automatically add new chickens to itself while also killing off chickens in a way that will drop cooked chicken.

This is done by having what is effectively two chambers. The first upper chamber consists of chickens that will live forever, laying eggs that are collected by a hopper and fed into a dispenser system. This dispenser will then shoot the eggs into a killbox. Any chickens hatched will then grow into an adult, which will place their heads into a floating lava source block, cooking them above a hopper.

This hopper will collect the cooked chicken and feathers dropped and place them into a chest.

3) Mob drop farms

The hostile mobs of Minecraft drop some incredibly useful items. Creepers drop gunpowder, used for firework rockets, allowing players to take flight when used with elytra or in TNT for quick mining for things like ancient debris. Skeletons drop bones, which are useful for bone meal, and arrows. Spiders can drop spider eyes, needed for potion brewing, and string.

This makes getting these materials quite useful for survival players, making the ability to farm them quite important. Thankfully, fully AFK mob farms have been around for years, meaning there are many different designs around, ranging from simple but inefficient to expensive and complex but hyper-efficient.

The most basic of these farms use a simple redstone clock to occasionally push mobs off a platform and to their deaths on top of a hopper platform, which will collect all of their drops into a main chest for players to check after an AFK session.

2) Iron farm

Iron is a vital component in some of the most important items for farms, namely hoppers. It is also useful for shields, anvils, detector rails, activator rails, buckets, cauldrons, pistons, and crossbows.

All of these valuable items being locked behind iron makes having consistent access to iron vital for success in the later stages of Minecraft. This is where the iron farm comes in. By taking advantage of how Minecraft handles villages, players can set up farms that will constantly spawn iron golems before feeding them into a killbox, where lava kills the golem and drops their iron into a chest.

This means that players that spawn near a village can set up an unlimited iron farm in the first few days of a Minecraft world.

1) Villager breeder

Villagers are quite an essential part of a Minecraft survival world. They can be given several different occupations, each offering a unique list of trades, such as librarians and enchanted books or blacksmiths and enchanted diamond armor.

However, since three villagers can be set up in a totally automated villager breeder, with two of the three breeding and the third automatically farming and giving them the food required to continue to breed. This means that players can quickly get access to a near unlimited amount of villagers. These excess villagers can be used to set up other farms, such as iron farms.

This is done by placing enough villagers and beds in a small area for Minecraft to consider it a village. It will then cause iron golems to spawn, which can be farmed for iron.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

