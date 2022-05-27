How to make a cobweb trap in Minecraft

Cobwebs are special items in Minecraft that can be used to trap mobs or other players. These items are surprisingly rare in a world. Hence, players will need to explore and find them first in order to create a trap. The reason why these items can be used as a trap is because it essentially slows down any movement.

It is one of the least used items in the game. Though it can be used for some redstone contraptions, players mainly use it to strategically slow down entities. Even when players find these uncommon items, they will need a special tool or enchantment to break and obtain them. This might not be the most useful item in the game, but players can make some clever traps with it.

How to get cobwebs and make a trap with it in Minecraft

How to obtain cobwebs

Players cannot craft these items on their own. Hence, they need to find them in the world. Mineshafts, stronghold libraries, igloo basements, abandoned villages, and woodland mansion spider spawner rooms have cobwebs in them. In some areas in the world, players might have to fight a hoard of cave spiders.

Once players find these items, they can't simply break them to obtain them. They will need either shears or a sword enchanted with silk touch. These items are quite fragile and will not drop as items if broken by hand or any other tool.

How to make a simple trap with the item

Start by making a pit where entities will fall (Image via Minecraft)

Movement in Minecraft is quite important. Hence, if players cleverly slow down the movement speed of any entity, they can become powerless. Placing cobwebs in a huge pit is one of the easiest and best traps any player can make in the game. Basically, players will need a good amount of this item, a pit where entities can be trapped, and a good redstone contraption to hide the entire trap and open it whenever an entity walks on it.

Obsidian blocks will ensure that players won't be able to mine their way out quickly (Image via Minecraft)

First, players need to dig a huge hole where they can place all these items. The bottom of the pit can also be filled with lava if players want to kill the opposition. Other than that, the pit should be made of obsidian so that other players cannot mine and get out of the pit quickly. Once the hole is complete, players can place these items a few blocks below the mouth of the pit, so that the trapped entities can't escape.

Finally, all of this can be hidden with the help of a redstone contraption that pushes and pulls the blocks that cover the pit. The pistons can be connected to a pressure plate that can be hidden in plain sight with adjacent blocks.

This is quite a simple and basic trap. With this item, players can make much more detailed and dangerous traps to trap different entities in the world of Minecraft.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mayank Shete