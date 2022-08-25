5 best uncommon mobs in Minecraft

A skeleton horse (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft allows players to frolic in a game world filled with diverse mobs. While some of these mobs, such as zombies or skeletons are incredibly common, others are much rarer. This is due to a multitude of factors, including where the mob can spawn, or it being a rare variant of a more common mob like baby or villager zombies.

Listed below are five of the best uncommon mobs that help players via their drops, ability to be farmed, or the progress they allow players to make.

Top 5 mobs in Minecraft that are somewhat uncommon

5) Skeleton Horsemen

A skeleton horseman is an undead mob that is spawned from skeleton trap horses and is rarely spawned when lightning strikes. If a player gets close to the horse trap, four horsemen spawn.

If the player is able to kill any of the horsemen without killing their horse, the horse is considered tamed and players are able to put a saddle on it. These horses have lower health compared to living horses, but are considerably faster, making them a great early-game choice for exploration before the player gets an elytra.

4) Wither Skeletons

Wither skeletons are taller skeletons that are black in color. They are equipped with stone swords and inflict the wither effect. They are found exclusively in Nether fortresses and are the only way for the player to get wither skulls.

These skulls are important as they are the only way for players to spawn the Wither boss. If the player manages to kill the Wither boss, they gain a Nether star, which can used to make a beacon, one of the most powerful sources of constant buffing in the game.

Additionally, the Wither can kill other mobs, causing wither roses to drop. These items cause damage on contact and are very useful in automated farms.

3) Evoker

An evoker in a woodland mansion (Image via Minecraft)

Evokers are rare mobs that spawn in limited quantities within Minecraft’s woodland mansions. These mobs can also be farmed through villager raids.The main appeal of the evoker as a mob is its ability to be farmed in conjunction with its single, guaranteed, and incredibly useful drop.

This drop is the coveted 'totem of undying.' Each evoker is guaranteed to drop a single totem, making village raid farms an incredible way to farm not only diamonds, but also enough totems of undying to not worry about death ever again.

2) Zombie Villagers

A zombie villager found in a basement igloo (Image via Minecraft)

Zombie villagers are a rare variant of regular zombies. Each zombie has a 5% chance to spawn as a zombie villager instead of a normal zombie. These zombie villagers can be reverted to a regular villager by hitting them with a splash potion of weakness and then using a golden apple on them.

Once reverted, the villager will offer trades to the player at a large discount as a way of thanking and repaying the player for saving them. Players can also use zombies to turn villagers into zombie villagers, cure them and get this discount, which is a vital part of setting up a villager trading area.

1) Witch

A witch hut with an atmospheric sunrise (Image via Minecraft)

Witches are uncommon hostile mobs that can spawn in darkness, swamp huts, during raids, or are created when lightning strikes a villager.

This mob makes it to the top of this list primarily due to its farmability using witch huts that can rarely be found in swamp biomes. Their list of potential item drops includes sticks, bottles, glowstone dust, redstone dust, spider eyes, gunpowder, or sugar.

This makes witches an incredible mob to farm for redstone engineers, potion brewers, and any player with an elytra as the gunpowder makes firework rockets.

