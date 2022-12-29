5 best utility mods for Minecraft 1.19 servers

Players can create their own servers in Minecraft 1.19. However, managing a server and adding new features to it can be slightly confusing. Not all mods can be installed on servers. Moreover, server owners might need a few specific mods that are utility-centric and do not only add in-game features.

Luckily, there are hundreds of utility mods for Minecraft 1.19 that players can use. Despite the game being extremely old, its community is highly active and keeps most of the mods up to date. Some of these mods can drastically improve players' experiences, while others can help the server run smoothly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other utility mods worth checking out.

Clumps, Lithium and 3 other great utility mods for Minecraft 1.19 servers

1) Lithium

Lithium can be downloaded from CurseForge and is compatible with Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most players might know Lithium since it is an extremely popular mod in single-player mode.

However, it can also be applied to any server. This mod drastically optimizes the sandbox title and runs it smoothly. Servers can be hard to run when several players are online.

Members could also experience lag and server crashes. This is where Lithium can help with its physics, mob AI, world generation, chunk loading, and other optimizations.

2) AI Improvements

AI improvements can be downloaded from CurseForge and is compatible with Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Servers that have several players online will have to load tons of mobs at all times. Hence, it can stress the device running the server and even cause crashes.

This is where the AI Improvements mod comes in handy, as it optimizes the AI system of mobs and spawn rates to reduce the overall load.

This mod is specifically important for servers running older versions of the game since Mojang themselves have recently optimized the mob's AI systems in new updates.

3) FTB Chunks

FTB Chunks can also be downloaded from CurseForge and is compatible with Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Sportskeeda)

FTB is a famous modder that has created several utility mods for the sandbox game. One of them is called 'FTB Chunks' which helps players claim chunks in a server world and protect that area from other players.

This is a great feature to be used on SMP servers where other members can find it and grief lands.

Apart from this, it also adds all kinds of map-related features, like minimaps and main maps. Additionally, waypoints can be set by server members that are visible to everyone.

4) Simple Voice Chat

Simple Voice chat adds proximity voice chat to Minecraft 1.19 servers and is available on CurseForge (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although most players use Discord while playing games, this utility mod adds an in-built voice chat through which server members can talk to each other.

However, the only catch is that it is proximity-based, so players need to be close to each other in order to communicate.

It's a simple but effective and entertaining way to communicate within the game. Moreover, the proximity aspect adds realism to the way we communicate.

5) Clumps

Clumps mod combine dropped XP points to reduce lag in Minecraft 1.19 servers and it is available on CurseForge (Image via Sportskeeda)

Though this mod comes in fifth place, it is one of the most downloaded mods on the CurseForge website. Most players might not notice, but the dropped XP orbs can create significant lag spikes in the game.

When there are many members on a server that will create XP orbs by several methods, it can put extreme stress on everyone's games. Hence, this mod essentially combines all the XP orbs and reduces their number.

