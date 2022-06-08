Top 5 mobs that can't be tamed in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 has a plethora of mobs that players can interact with. Mobs are A.I. entities with different behaviors and personalities, present in the sandbox game to enhance the overall gameplay. While some of them can be tamed and kept as pets, others simply cannot be tamed, no matter how much the player tries.

Taming is a special mechanism in the game that lets players have a good relationship with a specific mob. When tamed, that mob will follow players everywhere they go and will also help them fight mobs. Even though there are many mobs that are cute enough to be kept as pets, they can never be tamed. Alternatively, players may be able to gain the trust of some of them.

Top 5 mobs that cannot be tamed in Minecraft 1.19

1) Ocelots

An Ocelot in Jungle (Image via Minecraft)

Ocelots are wild cats that are rarely found in jungle biomes. Players usually think that these mobs can also be tamed just like cats; however, that is not the case. These mobs cannot be tamed, but players can only gain their trust by feeding them enough raw cod or salmon.

Ocelots are shy, hence, players need to crouch and keep the raw fish in their hands. Once they eat several raw fish, heart particles will fly over the mob, hinting that they trust the player.

2) Axolotls

Axolotls (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls are some of the most beloved friendly mobs in the game. They were added to the 1.17 version and instantly became popular. Despite them being passive and friendly, players simply cannot tame them. Players can only gain their trust by feeding them a bucket of tropical fish and breeding smaller axolotls.

Even though they cannot be tamed, they are excellent helpers in underwater fights with hostile creatures. They can fight drowned guardians and elder guardians while regenerating their own and players' health.

3) Tadpoles

Tadpoles (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Tadpoles are brand new mobs added to the Minecraft 1.19 update. They are essentially baby versions of Frogs. These small mobs cannot be tamed, but they can be kept in a bucket by players. When two frogs breed, they lay frogspawn eggs that hatch into tadpoles.

These small baby mobs live for a few minutes before turning into frogs. They can be kept in a bucket and can be transferred to different biomes as well. Even though they cannot be tamed, they are attracted towards slimeballs.

2) Frogs

Frogs (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Frogs are another new mob that has been added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. These derpy passive mobs were loved by players when they were first introduced. They are usually found in Swamp and Mangrove Swamp biomes.

Frogs can be lured with a slimeball, but cannot be tamed in any way. Players can only help them breed with slimeballs and use the leash to take them anywhere.

1) Allay

Allay with a goat horn (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Allay is another new mob that has been added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. These cute helpful mobs can only be found trapped in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions. They were added to the game after the playerbase chose them in a mob vote in 2021.

Though players can techincally tame them by simply giving them an item, the moment that item is taken from them, they will not follow the player anymore. This is not how taming works in the game; thus, these cute mobs are declared as untamable.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

