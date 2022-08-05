5 best villager professions in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft's villagers have always been among the most well-known mobs throughout the game's history. The primary residents of the village structure are always a welcome sight for every type of player.

Aside from producing reassuring sounds and providing the player with food and shelter, villagers can be highly effective towards a player’s interests by trading valuable items and resources with them.

Each villager, aside from the Nitwit variant, has the ability to select a profession for themselves. This profession is decided by the type of workstation block that is located near them. Each profession helps the village and players in some way. This article will list the five best villager professions for trading in Minecraft 1.19.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Minecraft 1.19: 5 most profitable villager professions

5) Fletcher

Fletchers are one of the most effective villagers in the game since the trades they offer can be utilized in both early and late game scenarios. Leveling up this villager is quite easy as well since most of the resources needed to upgrade a fletcher are commonly found, like string, sticks, flint, etc.

Fletchers work near a fletching table and are quite useful as they can trade emeralds for bows, crossbows, and arrows.

4) Cleric

Clerics in Minecraft are usually found in the most recognizable building in a village that is shaped like a small castle tower. They wear robe-like garments and are found near brewing stands, their job site block.

Clerics are quite important to a player’s progression as they have a high chance of trading ender pearls at an expert trading level. They can be leveled up using rotten flesh (which yields emeralds).

3) Armorer

Armorers can be found near blast furnaces. These villagers are known for trading some of the best armor in the game, which is often imbued with powerful enchantments. Armorers usually accept a variety of items during a trade, ranging from lava buckets to coal.

However, it is highly possible that journeyman-level armorers may trade diamonds in exchange for enchanted diamond armor at expert and master levels. Therefore, players should trade accordingly.

2) Toolsmith

Toolsmiths in Minecraft fall under similar conditions as armorers when it comes to trading. Villagers in this profession trade regular and enchanted diamond tools at the expert and master levels.

It might take the player some time to level up a toolsmith, especially up to the journeyman level. However, after that, toolsmiths almost always start trading diamond tools.

1) Librarian

The librarian profession is considered to be one of the best in Minecraft since it allows players to trade resources and obtain valuable enchanted books in return.

Enchanting using an enchanting table can be quite a tedious process, and for some, using a librarian to obtain the best enchantments in the game might be a faster and more efficient method than using an enchanting table.

Some of the best trades include Mending, Fortune, and looting Enchanted Books. Additionally, using books is the only way to enchant some items like shields.

