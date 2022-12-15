5 best villager professions in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft has a wide variety of structures and mobs that spawn naturally, and every major update adds more to the game. Based on their nature, mobs can be classified into different groups. Villagers fall under the passive mob group as they never attack the player.

Since villages are one of the most common structures, finding villagers in Minecraft is relatively easy. Apart from nitwits, every villager can take on a profession and become a trader.

Turning villagers into traders is one of the most efficient ways to acquire rare items in the game. Players can convert unemployed villagers into traders by placing a job site block (such as a fletching table) next to the villager.

Villager professions in Minecraft that offer the best resources

In Minecraft, villagers can take on thirteen different professions and offer items accordingly. Here are the top five jobs based on the most useful trades they offer.

5) Cleric

A cleric and its job site block (Image via Mojang)

The cleric's job site block is a brewing stand. Trading with clerics is an excellent way of getting rid of rotten flesh because clerics trade those for emeralds. Once a cleric has leveled up to a master trader, players can get ender pearls from it. These are rare items that are crucial for locating a stronghold.

4) Weaponsmith

A weaponsmith standing next to its grindstone (Image via Mojang)

The weaponsmith offers weapons in exchange for emeralds in Minecraft. A master-level weaponsmith can provide enchanted diamond swords and axes through trade offers.

These weapons can have any enchantment other than treasure enchantments (Soul Speed, Swift Sneak, Mending, Frost Walker, Curse of Vanishing, and Curse of Binding).

The weaponsmith's job site block is a grindstone. Players can craft grindstones using two planks, two sticks, and a stone slab.

3) Toolsmith

A toolsmith and its job site block (Image via Mojang)

Toolsmiths are amazing traders who can offer enchanted diamond tools such as axes, shovels, and pickaxes in Minecraft. This is great for players who enjoy mining since their pickaxes most likely break a lot.

Villagers can be turned into toolsmiths using a smithing table in Minecraft. This block can be found in villages, and players can also craft it using four planks and two iron ingots.

2) Farmer

A farmer next to its composter (Image via Mojang)

Composters are farmers' job site blocks, and players can craft this block using seven wooden slabs. Farmer villagers have made their way to this list because of their golden carrot trades.

Golden carrots are considered the ultimate food item, and master-level farmers can trade them in exchange for emeralds. Eating a single golden carrot restores six health points (three drumsticks).

Most players have created a wheat, potato, or carrot farm in their early days. Items obtained from these farms can be traded with novice-level farmers for emeralds. This makes farmers a great source of emeralds in Minecraft.

1) Librarian

A librarian with its job site block (Image via Mojang)

The librarians are arguably the best traders in the game. This is because they offer enchanted books with the rarest enchantments, such as Mending.

A regular villager becomes a librarian when a lectern is placed in its vicinity. Players can get a lectern by placing four wooden slabs and a bookshelf on the crafting table.

The best part about librarians is that players do not need to level them up to get enchanted books because even a novice librarian will offer them. An expert-level librarian can offer a name tag, which is another unique item.

