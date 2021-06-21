5 best ways to make traps in Minecraft Java Edition

In Minecraft PVP worlds, or even in a regular world, traps are a great asset. Whether it's just to protect a home or location or to offensively attack an opposing player, traps are a good way to take someone by surprise and get an advantage. There are lots of different kinds of traps to make in Minecraft. Unfortunately, there aren't any pre-set traps in the game. There are, however, lots of creative ways to build them anyway.

Building traps can range from easy to hard, depending on how in-depth and dangerous they need to be. Here are a few ways to make good, simple traps for a Minecraft world

.

Building traps in Minecraft Java

5) Gravel/sand trap

There is an annoying quality found in both sand and gravel. Without a solid block under them, they fall to the ground. Setting up either a tripwire or pressure plate connected to a sticky piston to remove the solid block and unleash a stream of sand or gravel can cause the player to drown. Make sure there's a lot of sand or gravel, so that they can't break their way out. It may also help to have a couple of rows of it so there's really no escape.

If you played minecraft you would know how hard it is to build a platform, especially with sand. Omg is sand annoying. — Marc (@ZinksMarky) March 13, 2018

4) TNT

Much like the bottom of a desert temple, this is a simple and good trap. Simply place pressure plates on top of sand that are on top of several blocks of TNT. Once they hit the pressure plate, there's no surviving without water.

TNT in Minecraft. Image via Sportskeeda

3) Tripwires and pistons

Tripwires are almost invisible, making them an excellent way to trick unsuspecting players. Placing tripwires and pistons can result in the player walking past and having the floor literally pulled out from under them with sticky pistons. There can be anything down in the hole below to do damage to them, even just a deep hole by itself. Without any blocks it'll be very difficult to escape.

2) Trap door

Trap doors have a few uses in Minecraft, usually to open up to a lower level of a house or room. They can also be used for traps, as the name would suggest. Setting up a trap door with pressure plates around it can get an unsuspecting victim to walk right into the trap. Once they fall in, there could be a few things at the bottom of the pit. Maybe an exceptionally deep hole that can kill with fall damage or is impossible to get out of. Perhaps a lava pool is at the bottom. Maybe there's just a huge hole filled with mobs. Either way, once a player is down there, it's bad news.

What’s your favorite block in Minecraft?!



Mine is the Spruce Trap Door! 😊 — Mythical Sausage (@Mythicalsausage) January 13, 2021

1) Tripwires and dispensers

Minecraft jungle temples have good traps in them. Image via Dig Minecraft\

Tripwires are probably the best tool for implementing traps. Much like in jungle temples, a simple trap is to connect the tripwires with arrows or other harmful items. Using poisoned arrows or arrows of slowness can really increase the damage done.

For amazing Minecraft videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel

Edited by Gautham Balaji